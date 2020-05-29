Oil futures contracts reversed the signal throughout the day on Friday and closed higher, minutes before US President Donald Trump’s announcements about China. The expectation of what would be announced – in retaliation against China – overturned oil contracts for much of the session. Prices, however, reacted after the disclosure of a decline in wells and platforms in operation in the USA, which encouraged market participants, also attentive to the return of Chinese demand.

WTI oil for July closed up 5.28%, at US $ 35.49 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), with an increase of 6.73 %% in the weekly comparison. Brent for August rose 5.02%, to $ 37.84 a barrel, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), and up 7.71% in the weekly comparison.

Commodity prices, which were falling with the Chinese-American trade tension as a backdrop, reversed and rose shortly after Baker Hughes reported that the number of oil wells and platforms in activity dropped 15 last week in the US .

The information injected cheer into a cautious market awaiting Trump’s pronouncement on punishments against China for legislation that runs counter to Hong Kong’s autonomy. When Trump started his first words, accusing China of the pandemic again, the oil markets had just closed higher.

Julius Baer commented, in a report to clients, that “the market climate has been striving to improve amid some important concerns”. Referring to a new US-China trade war. “Asian demand seems to increase as the economy recovers,” he said.

Capital Economics estimates that the new round of tensions, prompted by the Hong Kong security law, “weighed on oil prices this week.” The institution assesses that “the possibility that President Trump will respond with tariffs against China,” could undermine global trade flows and reduce demand for oil. “However, this could have a limited direct impact on oil prices in the short term. , “mainly because China doesn’t import a lot of energy from the U.S.”.

