Despite their separation, Adamari López congratulates Toni Costa on Father’s Day

In addition to Adamari’s congratulations, from Alaïa’s profile – which is supervised by her parents – the Spanish choreographer received another congratulation with a tender photo with her six-year-old little girl. The message read the following: “I love you so much daddy !!! Thank you for playing with me, making me laugh and hug me with so much love. Happy Father’s Day daddy @toni # AlaïayToni #felizdiadelpadre #love #girl #daughter #dad #hugs #family ”.

© @ alaia

Almost a month ago, Adamari López confirmed the rumors that had been going on for months about his relationship with Toni Costa, after 10 years together. At the end of May, the Telemundo host shocked the entertainment industry as well as her loyal fans with the news of her breakup, which occurred a few days after her 50th birthday. Toni “, shared the host in an exclusive to the newspaper La Opinion.

Although it seemed that things were fine between them and on more than one occasion they denied the rumors of an estrangement, in the end they accepted that their love had come to an end. On how her six-year-old daughter is handling this situation, ‘Ada’ revealed to Hoy Día that for both of them, there is nothing more important than the well-being of their little girl. “What I do today is an effect on my princess Alaïa. She knows that she has two parents who love her and that they will always love her and that we will be and will be for her at all times, we are focused on that and that is where I put my energy every day of my life.