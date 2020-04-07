Mobility has been drastically reduced, but tourist trips are detected

The DGT has redoubled its roadside controls, also at night

In Valencia 40 families have been fined, in Catalonia water consumption has increased on the coast

Some citizens have committed the imprudence of taking advantage of the Easter holidays to move to their second homes, despite the advice of the authorities and the limitations on mobility imposed in the state of alarm. The DGT has redoubled its roadblocks, also at night, to prevent displacements that are not allowed at dawn.

The Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has described this mobility as “anecdotal” while the reduction in traffic this past Sunday was 90% compared to an equivalent day. He said that there were more than 500 controls this weekend and that 140 complaints were filed with drivers.

“The movements that may have been are anecdotal, although in these circumstances they have been more visible,” he noted. “They are anecdotal because of the data we have on mobility, so it can be affirmed that there are no movements by the Spanish towards second homes.”

This last statement is not entirely true, as there have been vacation trips. In the Valencian Community, more than 40 families have been sanctioned who had broken the state of alarm to enjoy Easter. In Catalonia, water consumption has also increased in tourist municipalities on the coast, suggesting that the population present there has increased.

On the Costa del Sol, several localities have detected an increase in mobility. Two people have been detained in Torrox for skipping confinement while moving to the second residence. In Galicia there have been five complaints for traveling to Baiona in the midst of a pandemic, in some cases from other autonomous communities.

The @Civil Guard de Lugo intercepts tourism by making an unauthorized trip to the coast whose cargo completely occupied the interior (belongings, backpacks and packaging), constituting a serious risk to his own safety.

WE STOP IT if you travel alone if it is essential pic.twitter.com/jAYHj3fnuU – Gu rd a Civ l (@guardiacivil) April 3, 2020

The @Civil Guard complaint to a couple of tourists who were walking on the beach in breach of the sanitary confinement of the #alarmstate. He was walking along the coast of the north coast of Fuerteventura.

WE STOP IT if you stay home pic.twitter.com/mBXyx2n1zx – Gu rd a Civ l (@guardiacivil) April 3, 2020

Torrox extreme access controls to curb the entry of those who go to #Second home in Easter.

Two people arrested. Day and night controls, supermarkets surroundings and license plate control.

Fine up to € 30,000 or up to 18 months in prison. pic.twitter.com/JuOm2aZJX9 – Torrox Town Hall (@Ayto_Torrox) April 4, 2020

“These controls will be increased during Easter, because the numbers cannot go backwards. We have no doubts, reducing mobility means saving lives, which is why these controls will continue to be effective and important,” said Grande-Marlaska .

“These figures – for reduced mobility – are not meaningless, since behind them there are thousands of infections prevented, thousands of lives that have not been put at risk. This is the best applause we can offer to all the staff and all hospitalized. ”

Long-distance journeys fell yesterday by 91% (95% in and 51%). Compared to the million displacements that occurred on an equivalent day, yesterday there were 101,047 and more than half (57,063) were. Accesses to cities also fell 91%. pic.twitter.com/3SKHxeYH2v – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) April 6, 2020

