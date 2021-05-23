Despite the scandal, that’s how well things go between Kourtney and Travis Barker

A few days ago the couple was caught in Disneyland, and although it all seemed like one more trip for lovers, it is striking that the drummer of Blink 182 called Kourtney; In the comments section on Instagram, Travis left a loving message for his girlfriend: “You are the love of my life.”

Kourtney Kardashian. (Instagram / Travis Barker.)

Undoubtedly, those words are not said to just anyone, so it can be deduced that not even the scandals have permeated the stable relationship they seem to have, since the end of last year.

Let’s remember that a few days ago Kourtney gave her boyfriend a tattoo with the phrase: “I love you”, so everything indicates that their romance is going from strength to strength.