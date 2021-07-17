Despite the rise in covid, oxygen supply in Tamaulipas is guaranteed

CITY VICTORIA

Even when Tamaulipas has the report of with 16 municipalities on red traffic lights by COVID-19 pandemic, Until now the demand for medicinal oxygen has remained stable.

The entity presents 62 thousand 083 positive cases of which 2 thousand 184 are active while in deaths there is a figure of 5 thousand 508 deaths.

In a survey carried out in different negotiations, all mentioned that although there has been a demand the supply is guaranteed.

The INFRA SA de CV negotiation informed that the rent of a tank must be made a deposit of 5 thousand 480 pesos of which one thousand 400 pesos without oxygen for it, a price that will cost for its filling.

Gustavo Reséndiz, in charge of the “O2” negotiation in Ciudad Victoria, explained that at the beginning of the pandemic the service soared up to 200 percent But as the months went by, other businesses were opened that little by little were meeting the demand.

“We do not deny that there is demand today, but it is not as much as at the beginning. Before there were no tanks and if you just stopped renting one, people would immediately buy it ”.

He explained that the demand was met after other businesses opened their doors to the market.

“As it was profitable, many wanted to get into it, but a year later I can tell you that it returned a little to normal. You keep renting tanks, but I don’t eat at the beginning anymore, ”he stressed.

At the moment Tamaulipas reports 16 municipalities on red traffic lights and only this Thursday decided to continue the restrictions due to the registration of five cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Still, the use of ventilators is low in hospitals.

According to the IRAG NETWORK Information system, the percentage of beds with a ventilator is low in cities where the number of cases due to this pandemic is high.

Reynosa is the highest with 42 percent, followed by Ciudad Madero with 20, Ciudad Victoria with 18, Matamoros with 15, while Mante has 12 percent, Tampico reports 11 and Nuevo Laredo represents 6 percent.

