Despite the rise in covid cases, restaurateurs ask to extend service hours

In Baja California Sur, organized restaurant owners demonstrated in the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac), outside the State Government Palace to request the consideration of the State Health Safety Committee, in order to extend the hours sales of food and service to diners.

The above was derived from the change in the covid traffic light that reduced the capacity in restaurants to 30% capacity and in the same way, the hours of attention to the public were reduced until 10 at night; which, according to the members of the restaurant union, “is of no use to them” to pay for payroll expenses and purchase of supplies.

They said that in Los Cabos the restaurateurs are working until 12 at night and there is no authority to tell them something.

On the other hand, Lorena Hinojosa, who is a member and leader in Canirac in the state, warned that if the covid traffic light changes to red, they will ignore it because it would go bankrupt directly.

“If the government forces us to close the companies, we would go in contempt. Not for going against the authority, but for the necessity of survival ”.

Also the head of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Spiced Foods (Canirac), Luis Aguilar, mentioned that in La Paz 40 restaurants have gone bankrupt due to the economic crisis that has caused the pandemic, which is why he urged the Government to let them work at least with 30% capacity, but with a longer schedule.

