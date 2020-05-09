This Saturday, the member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and chairman of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), John Coates said, in an interview, that the Tokyo Olympics, to be held in 2021, may be one of the best in history. The mega-event intends to represent that the population has overcome the coronavirus barrier and the hope for a better world.

John Coates is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and chairman of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) (Photo: Toru YAMANAKA / .)

Photo: Lance!

– I believe that the Tokyo Olympics can be among the best Games of all time, if they are not the best … “And leaving aside the parochialism of a proud man from Sydney … I certainly hope Tokyo is”, he joked , referring to the 2000 Olympics – commented at the annual general meeting of the AOC.

According to the Australian, the postponement of the Olympics makes the expectation about the mega event even greater. In addition, the leader recalled other Games, which took place after the two World Wars, in the 20th century. The Antwerp editions in 1920 and London in 1948, which were also surrounded by uncertainty and waiting.

– As we should all expect more than the already long wait for the Olympics, the Tokyo Games will echo softly, but perceptibly, the sheer joy and relief of the other Olympics in Antwerp, postponed in 1920, and London in 1948 – stressed the leader, who is the head of the IOC Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020.

Finally, Coates talked about the possibility of Australia having its third Olympics. It is worth remembering that the country was already host in Sydney-2000 and Melbourne-1956. This time, Queensland is the candidate for the 2032 games, being the favorite to win the election.

– I have always believed in making necessity a virtue. There is already a need for jobs and growth in the Queensland economy, resulting from the impact of Covid-19. The Games are a critical part of the economic recovery of the state and the country in the short term, in addition to all the long-term health, welfare, economic and sports legacies – he stressed.

So far, in addition to Australia, Germany, Spain, India, Indonesia and the Netherlands, they have already declared their interest in hosting the Olympics in 1932. The biggest competitors of the Australians, it is a joint proposal involving South and North Korea.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018