« We are not going to close again … for now, » say the mayors of Miami and Miami

Beach (Infobae)

The past few days have not been encouraging for Florida regarding the COVID 19 pandemic. Only Monday 1,758 new cases have been reported, adding to the 2,016 registered on Sunday and the 2,581 on Saturday. In Miami-Dade County, meanwhile, there have already been 22,197 infected since the pandemic began.

These numbers began to speculate that cities could go back in the reopening process. However, this Monday the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, and the mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, have made it clear that for the moment this will not be reached.

« The numbers are not encouraging. We have three criteria on which we base ourselves in deciding the steps to reopen. Two of them have increased. At the moment this means that we will not go to Phase Three of reopening, but we are not going to ask people to stay in houses or businesses to close. We only tell them that we cannot relax yet and that it is important that they wear their masks and maintain social distance, « Suarez said at a press conference.

« At this point we do not have to worry but we must take care. They constantly compare this to the flu. The flu killed just over 200 people last year in our county. In three months of COVID-19, 826 people died in Miami-Dade. Is not the same. We must take care of ourselves, « added Gelber.

The mayors of the main cities of Miami-Dade have based their decisions on three fundamental facts: the number of positive cases, the proportional number of those positive cases depending on the number of people tested, and hospitalizations. The good news is that hospitalizations have been stable, with hospitals operating at 61 percent of capacity. As mentioned above, the number of positive cases increased considerably by turning on the alarms. Regarding the proportionality of positive cases, there was an increase but less (0.1 percent). This difference is explained by the fact that more tests were also carried out.

In recent days there has been a great increase in the number of people on the beaches of Miami Beach (. / Giorgio Viera) (.I0373 /)

“We know that shutting down the economy has devastating consequences. We went from a start of the year with practically full employment to a point where many are out of work, or if they have it, the income is less. But at the same time we are dealing with a health crisis. Our work is to find a balance between the response to the economic crisis and the response to the health crisis. Closing is an option, but it is not what we want to achieve ”, explained Suarez.

The population most affected in these new positive cases is that of young people between 18 and 35 years of age. Considering that this population is usually asymptomatic or have slight physical consequences, it is understood that the number of people hospitalized has not increased. Specialists who advise municipalities believe that the increase in the number of cases is related to the long weekend in which Memorial Day was commemorated. During that weekend there were many who organized meetings or roasts, especially young people.

The major concern now is to wait for the figures to be released after the massive protest marches and at the weekend that just ended in which thousands of people approached the beaches. We are supposed to see if there were massive infections in the next two weeks.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Coronavirus infections increased again in more than a third of the US

The United States revoked the authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine against the coronavirus