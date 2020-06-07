Wilson Witzel, Governor of Rio de Janeiro, authorized the performance of sports activities, including amateur and professional soccer, respecting hygiene protocols in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through an Official Gazette, the leader confirmed the reopening of bars, restaurants, shopping malls and sports such as soccer. This means that the Carioca Championship can be played again, which is only played by clubs in Rio de Janeiro, such as Flamengo, Fluminense, Botafogo and Vasco Da Gama, among others.

It is not yet officially confirmed, but the truth is that the Brazilian authorities will meet in the next few hours to define how the state tournament will be played and how the return to activity will be.

“We started training this Monday and we will see when the Rio de Janeiro tournament starts, which is the first thing to be played. It is different. You arrive, they take your pulse, the fever, everything in the car, you go through a tunnel that disinfects you and from there to the field. We are distanced from each partner. We all take our clothes to our homes without bathing, nothing, “said Martín Benítez, a player for Vasco Da Gama, in dialogue with TyC Sports.

And in the same line, he added: “It gives you a little fear because you never lived it, but as a worker, you obey. What gives us peace of mind is that the Basque is doing things very well. The infected colleagues are isolated. I arrived and I only had to play two games. Vasco fans are very similar to the Argentines. I feel like I am in Independiente “, he closed.

It should be noted that in recent days, Paraguayan and Uruguayan soccer authorities gave the go-ahead and they set a date for the return of the tournaments in the respective countries. Despite the fact that the pandemic does not give truce, some places are authorizing the return of football.