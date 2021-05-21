Despite the expansion of vaccines against Covid, the “pandemic mentality” persists in 65% of people in the main economies of the world

There is no doubt that the application of vaccines against Covid-19 is working and has a lot to do with the return to normality. However there is a strange feeling that prevents us from feeling completely safe when we are in places other than our homes.

This means that the “pandemic mentality” persists and will fade as the pandemic is fully mastered, at best.

A survey by the Edelman Trust Barometer revealed that 65%, of 16,800 people consulted in different countries of the world, describe themselves as “still with a pandemic mentality”.

This means that people in the world’s major economies remain extremely nervous about returning to normal life, even after being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the survey:

Only the 16% feel it is safe to fly commercial airlines

23% believe it is safe to stay in hotels

28% consider it safe to dine inside restaurants

In each case, those figures increased only slightly among those who have received full inoculations against Covid-19.

“Vaccines have produced only an average 5% increase in willingness to return to normal life. Almost 7 in 10 (of all respondents) are concerned that a new outbreak is just around the corner ”, points out a note from the survey.

The Edelman poll was conducted between April 30 and May 11 to people from Germany, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United States, France, India, Japan, Mexico, Kingdom Kingdom and South Africa.

The survey yielded a series of interesting data: the 55% of those consulted think the pandemic will increase people’s mental problems, many others believe the loss of jobs will be permanent and that the pandemic will leave more lasting social problems in its wake.

The study also indicated that people around the world do not have much confidence in their governments’ handling of the crisis, with just four out of 14 countries receiving strong approval: China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and India.

It is noteworthy that in the case of India, a country that is seriously suffering the effects of the coronavirus at this time, Confidence levels held at a solid 77%, although 2% points below a similar exercise carried out in January 2021.

However, the Edelman Trust Barometer points out that other polls have shown that the approval ratings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell to a new low as the country battles the pandemic.

With information from Reuters

