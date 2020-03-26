Exclusive lanes now working in the entrances enabled to enter the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires: Priorities were established for health, security and transportation professionals of essential goods, except for the decree that established the mandatory social and preventive isolation. Despite the measure, significant delays are recorded.

The decision, anticipated yesterday by Infobae, aims to prioritize the movement of health and security personnel, as well as facilitate the supply of food and essential goods, speeding up the entry and exit of the Federal Capital with the least possible delays, explained from the Ministry of Transport porteño.

However, in the early hours of today, the entrances showed a significant flow of traffic and long lines of vehicles. The Pueyrredón, Alsina and La Noria bridges have a large number of trucks. In Panamericana, the retainer of the federal forces moved to Pilar. There is another one in Campana. On the Buenos Aires-La Plata Highway there are also some problems for the entry of medical personnel.

Faced with the collapse registered yesterday, Wednesday, and seeking to avoid these delays, today the City Government made the following changes:

-Health and safety personnel: they can enter and leave the City through all the authorized points, whether they are for public transport, trucks or general use. The priority for them is in the left lane. In these accesses the transit will be organized as follows: left lane for health personnel and security personnel; central lane for private cars with the proper authorization to drive; and right lane for trucks and buses.

-Heavy traffic: the number of accesses for trucks and heavy traffic is expanded. Only exclusive accesses for public transport were established on Tuesday, which will be opened to heavy traffic circulation this Thursday with the aim of facilitating the supply of essential products. This is the case of the Victorino de la Plaza bridge (between Pompeii and Bosch Bridge, which gives access from the Province to Vélez Sarsfield avenue, then Entre Ríos and then Callao), which this Wednesday was enabled only for public transport. Starting this Thursday the truck permit is added.

-The provision to expand the number of accesses for heavy traffic seeks to generate fluidity in the Pueyrredón Bridge, where there was more than an hour of delay. In effect, it was ordered that the control operation over the Pueyrredón Bridge move 1,500 meters to allow a better distribution of traffic. This Wednesday the control was located above the Riachuelo; Starting Thursday, it will be located before reaching Avenida Suárez.

-New access control of the Buenos Aires / La Plata Highway – Highway 25 de Mayo: at the Usina del Arte highway, from five in the morning on Thursday there will be a new post with traffic agents in the three entrance lanes to the capital. In this way, the controls on the Province side in Dock Sud and Hudson are reinforced.

Thus, there are 33 authorized accesses: the 13 established for health, security and all types of vehicles with permits; and 20 exclusive ones that, in addition to being for health personnel, include buses and cargo transportation.

The 13 enabled accesses

Ricardo Balbín Highway (Buenos Aires – La Plata) in the La Boca neighborhood

Avellaneda Bridge in the La Boca neighborhood

Pueyrredón Bridge in the Barracas neighborhood

Alsina Bridge in the Nueva Pompeya neighborhood

La Noria Bridge in the Villa Riachuelo neighborhood

Crossing of Coronal Julio Argentino Roca Avenue in the Villa Riachuelo neighborhood

Junction of the Luis Dellepiane Highway and General Paz Avenue in the Villa Lugano neighborhood

Crossing of Av. Eva Perón in the Mataderos neighborhood

Crossing of Av. Rivadavia in the Liniers neighborhood

Crossing of Av. San Martín from Villa Devoto neighborhood

North Access junction of the Saavedra neighborhood

Crossing of the Av. Cabildo of the neighborhood of Núñez

West access to the Versailles neighborhood

The 56 points closed with fencing (will only be opened in emergencies)

Barracas Peña Bridge (train tracks) in the La Boca neighborhood

Old Pueyrredón bridge in the Barracas neighborhood

Bosch Bridge in the Barracas neighborhood

Victorino Bridge in the Barracas neighborhood square

Olympic Bridge South Bank of Villa Soldati neighborhood

Metallic Bridge of Villa Riachuelo neighborhood

Ascent Av. General Paz for February 27 in the Villa Riachuelo neighborhood

Bajada Av. General Paz by Alta Gracia of Villa Riachuelo neighborhood

Ascent of Av. General Paz through Tabaré in the Villa Riachuelo neighborhood

Descent Av. General Paz by De la Cruz from Villa Riachuelo neighborhood

Cross Cnel. Martiniano Chilavert from Villa Riachuelo neighborhood

Descent Av. General Paz by Barca Cabo de Hornos from Villa Lugano neighborhood

Ascent Av. General Paz and Goleta Santa Cruz in the Villa Lugano neighborhood

Cross Calle Agrelo in the Villa Lugano neighborhood

Cross Rodolfo Scapino Street in the Villa Lugano neighborhood

Bajada General Paz by Eva Perón from the Villa Lugano neighborhood

General Paz Climb up Mount of the Mataderos neighborhood

Descent Av. De los Corrales from the Mataderos neighborhood

Ascent of Av. General Paz through Pila in the Mataderos neighborhood

Bajada Av. General Paz by Emilio Castro from the Mataderos neighborhood

Ascent Av. General Paz by García de Cossio from the Liniers neighborhood

Gallardo Descent West Access

Descent Av. General Paz by Martínez de Hoz from the Liniers neighborhood

Jorge Chavez street in the Liniers neighborhood

Ascent of General Paz Avenue by Estero Bellaco in the Liniers neighborhood

The commercial premises of General Paz and Humaita Local in the Liniers neighborhood

Descent Av. General Paz by Ibarrola from the Liniers neighborhood

Crossing Calle Ibarrola in the Liniers neighborhood

Crossing Calle Ramón L. Falcón in the Liniers neighborhood

Cross Dr. Ángel Roffo Street in the Liniers neighborhood

Junction with West Access of the Liniers neighborhood

Av. General Paz down Calle Nazarre in the neighborhood of Villa Real

Cross Calle Tinogasta in the Villa Real neighborhood

Av. General Paz down Brussels street in the Villa Real neighborhood

Av. General Paz cross Brussels street from Villa Real neighborhood

Av. General Paz crossing Av. Francisco Beiró from Villa Real neighborhood

Av. General Paz up Av. Francisco Beiró from Villa Real neighborhood

Av. General Paz down Av. Lope de Vega from Villa Real neighborhood

Av. General Paz up Av. Lope de Vega in the neighborhood of Villa Devoto

Av. General Paz down Benito Juárez street from Villa Devoto neighborhood

Av. General Paz crossing Av. Gral Mosconi of Villa Devoto neighborhood

Av. General Paz crossing Griveo street from Villa Devoto neighborhood

Av. General Paz down Bahía Blanca in the neighborhood of Villa Devoto

Av. General Paz crossing Concordia in the neighborhood of Villa Devoto

Descent Av. General Paz by Larsen from Villa Devoto neighborhood

Av. General Paz crossing Curupayti / FFCC Urquiza in the Villa Pueyrredón neighborhood

Av. General Paz by Altagracia in the neighborhood of Villa Pueyrredón

Av. General Paz down Juan B. de la Salle 3838 in the Saavedra neighborhood

Service station of Av. General Paz and Andonaegui in the Saavedra neighborhood

Av. General Paz and Alberto Guerchunoff service station in the Saavedra neighborhood

Av. General Paz down Juan B. de la Salle 4300 in the Saavedra neighborhood

Superí Bridge in the Saavedra neighborhood

Zapiola Bridge in the Saavedra neighborhood

Av. General Paz crossing Grecia street of the Núñez neighborhood

Cross street 11 de Septiembre de 1888 in the neighborhood of Núñez

Crossing La Cachila street in the Núñez neighborhood