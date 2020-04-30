Parts have started to fall, but it is still far too early to speak of a domino effect. By announcing last Friday the definitive suspension of its season due to the epidemic of coronavirus, the Eredivisie sent a strong signal. Even if the Belgians had been among the first to think seriously about it, no European country had so far acted outright to stop their main championship. France followed this example four days later with the announcements of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe before the National Assembly.

“The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, especially that of football, will not be able to resume,” he said, ending the hopes of certain clubs which were still hoping to return to competition in mid-June to end the current season. . Emmanuel Macron is now expecting a similar position from the other “big” European championships (Premier League, Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga). According to Le Parisien, the President of the Republic would like to see these countries whistle in turn for the end of their football season. If contacts have already been established with this in mind between Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and her European counterparts, such harmonization is still far from taking shape.

A recovery expected in early May in the Bundesliga

The Bundesliga, for example, is preparing to restart on May 9. This recovery project led by the League, with the idea of ​​having closed games and regular tests for the players, is supported by the sports ministers of the 16 Länder and the Minister of Labor. The final decision will rest with Angela Merkel’s government, but the clubs are also pressing for the championship not to be stopped. Borussia Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke called for “saving football” and estimated that the resumed German teams could lose up to 750 million euros if the season was not finished .

The possibility of a recovery is also becoming clearer in England. The government wants to be careful but attentive to the “Restart” project established by the Premier League, which provides for a return to training on May 18 and a resumption of competition on June 8, in camera and in a limited number stadiums to limit movement. According to the Daily Mail, English clubs are already considering disputing friendlies without spectators for a takeover and would even be ready to continue playing if players test positive for coronavirus after competition resumes. The idea of ​​an end of the season is also not the priority of La Liga, on the contrary.

Tebas insists and threatens

For Javier Tebas, the boss of the Spanish League, the French government’s decision to end the Ligue 1 season is even “hasty”. “In other countries, teams are already training, and this is the example to follow. I don’t understand why it would be more dangerous to play football behind closed doors, with all the precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line, being on a boat fishing on the high seas, “he said. He also threatened to punish the Liga clubs who would oppose a return once sanitary authorization has been issued for the resumption of competition.

The president of the government Pedro Sanchez gave him the green light so that the professional sportsmen can return to the individual training as from May 4. No date for the resumption of the championship has however been announced and the Minister of Health Salvador Illa clarified on Sunday that it was not planned for immediately: “I cannot tell you today if football come back before the summer, it would be irresponsible of me. ” In Italy, the Italian Minister for Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora, is also on the reserve.

Italy remains divided

“The decisions being taken by other countries, like France yesterday (Tuesday), could push Italy to follow this line too, which would then become a European line. I see an increasingly narrow path for the resumption of the championship, “he said on Wednesday. What seriously annoy some leaders, like the president of Lazio Claudio Lotito, whose team is second in Serie A at one point of Juve. “If we don’t leave, we risk irreparable damage,” he has been saying for several weeks. A position shared by the president of the Italian federation Gabriele Gravina, who assured Wednesday that he would “never sign for the end of the championships”.

According to him, such a scenario would seal “the death of Italian football”. “I refuse to sign for a total cessation, except in the case of objective conditions relating to the health of licensees, coaches, staff members or employees. But someone will have to tell me clearly and prevent me to continue “, he insisted in remarks reported by Sky Italia. Suffice to say that many championships do not seem at all ready to imitate France. Even if, once again, all the recovery plans established remain conditioned by the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 224,000 people worldwide since its appearance in December in China.

