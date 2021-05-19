“Despite the diagnosis, you can live and enjoy”

May 19 is World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day, a pathology that coexists almost silently with those who do not suffer from it, but which limits the lives of those who suffer it in one of its forms or in both: the disease Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

It is still a little-known condition despite the impact it has on society: approximately 1% of the Spanish population suffers from this pathology. Currently, half of the patients are young adults between the ages of 20 and 39, and the mean age of diagnosis is around 30 years.

Talking about IBD actually means talking about two diseases —which can occur together or separately—: Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. Both are intestinal ailments and mark the lives of people who suffer from it, as they have to live with continuous diarrhea, fatigue, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, weight loss and fever.

The HuffPost, in collaboration with Janssen, has held a meeting focused on this ailment, but with the intention of talking about medicine, good habits, care and, above all, optimism.

Amaranta Cantero, a patient with ulcerative colitis and member of the executive committee of the Confederation of Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis (ACCU), explained that the diagnosis, which in her case came when she was 15 years old, changed her life but not necessarily for the worse : “I had to adapt to the circumstances, but there is no normal life. I do not like that word. I make the life I want and I enjoy it as much as I can ”.

Dr. Pilar Nos, Head of the Digestive System at Hospital Universitario y Politécnico de La Fe, revealed to us at the meeting that the lives of patients with Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis changed radically in the …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.