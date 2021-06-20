“Despite the darkness there will always be a sun and that is my dad”; tribute to his father

MEXICO CITY.

This Father’s Day, Abigail and Rebeca López Reyes celebrate the image of a father present and “a superhero without a cape,” as the sisters call him after remembering his father, who was killed by cancer in five months.

But for them, a father is the one who leaves foundations and that is why they dedicate their drawings and letters to the one who guided them until the last day and taught them to fight.

During this coronavirus pandemic, not only his school activities and his painting, music and dance classes, as well as his primary school graduation, were cut short, but the most valuable thing: his dreams with his father, who died on May 10.

However, despite living weeks full of changes and adaptation, Abigail and Rebeca show their strength to face not only the departure of Ismael López Montes, but also the social distance that the covid-19 health emergency unleashed. But they well know that for both of them, along with their mother, Blanca Reyes Hernández, this moment is not an obstacle, but rather a reason to continue standing.

Abigail is 10 years old and says that painting and especially drawing eyes is a way of expressing her emotions and expressing her opinions about the world she sees, thus she is involved in current issues such as the pandemic and the environment.

In 2019 he won second place in the DIF painting contest in Mexico City and every Sunday, before the sanitary confinement, he went with his father to the Sullivan Art Garden, where he took painting classes at the Alevines del Arte workshop and shared moments with him, as he was the main accomplice of his strokes.

“This time has been difficult, but someone has to move forward. My dad gave me a lot of impulse, he really enjoyed being with me. With all this I went down, but I want to continue painting ”.

As a tribute to her father, Abigail painted a drawing, in which, in addition to color, she conveys a clear message:

“Despite the darkness there will always be a sun and that is my dad. There will always be joy ”, he explains the meaning of his drawing.

Between a big smile, Abi remembers how much her father hugged her and the words that encouraged her to continue painting and now more than ever she is very sure that she has to get ahead.

Rebeca is 12 years old and her passion and talent, which were also supported by her father, are playing the violin and dancing.

Despite how difficult the situation has been, she believes that he is in a better place, away from suffering, which makes her stronger in her walk.

In addition to smiles, Rebeca, who dreams of being a pediatrician or surgeon, dedicated a letter to whom she considers “a warrior until the last day.”

“He deserved all the medals in the world for his dedication, love, delicacy and respect,” he says.

“Dad is just such a meaningful word, that despite the lack of presence I carry it in my memory and my heart … Every night he told us how much he loved us, that he would always be with us, that we are very valuable,” he says. Rebeca.

For this day, he asks all the children to “hug their parents and enjoy the little details, because life ends in a moment.”

Regarding the pandemic, he knows that it is not an easy time, since he was joined with his transition to high school and could not say goodbye to his friends. In addition, their return to classes on June 7, also stopped because the campus where they study, in the Tláhuac mayor’s office, has cracks from the past earthquakes that have not been repaired.

“The pandemic has been very difficult. The fact that we don’t see our friends affects why we couldn’t say goodbye to them either. It’s sad, ”he says.

Although Abigail and Rebeca cannot come up with an answer to their father’s departure, they honor his memory by “trying to enjoy seeing a rainbow on a gray day.”