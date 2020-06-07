Afp, Ap, Sputnik and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. 2. 3

Paris. In cities around the world, hundreds of thousands of protesters called again yesterday for an end to racism and justice for African-American George Floyd. More than 23 thousand 300 people marched yesterday in the French capital against police violence.

The largest demonstration was held in Paris, where some 5,500 people took to the streets, while the gathering in Lyon had more than 5,000 participants. Another massive protest, of about 2,000 people, took place in Lillle. There were lower concentrations in the cities of Metz, Rennes, Poitiers and Nancy.

In Australia tens of thousands of people demonstrated, defying the government’s call to stay home because of the country’s health crisis. However, indigenous Australian groups say they have endorsed the outrage over Floyd’s murder, as more than 400 members of their communities have been killed by police in the past 30 years.

In front of Christchurch Cathedral in the New Zealand capital, thousands of people gathered to witness a massive staging of traditional Maori Haka dance, performed in honor of Floyd. Dance was traditionally used on the battlefield, but over time it has become a fierce display of the pride and unity of the New Zealand people.

In the United Kingdom a demonstration was registered before Parliament. After several hours of peaceful demonstration, incidents broke out at the end of the day around Downing Street in central London. Bottles were thrown at the police, who tried to disperse the protesters.

The UK is not innocent, protesters exclaimed. As in the British capital, many protesters in Manchester took to the streets to end racism, which is a pandemic. Due to confinement measures by Covid-19, Health Minister Matt Hancock had asked on Friday not to demonstrate.

In Germany some 10,000 people gathered in silence on the famous Alexanderplatz, most of them dressed in black and wearing masks. White silence is violence, they chanted.

The players of Bayern Munich, the leader of the German championship, carried out the warm-up on Saturday with a shirt with the inscription Red card to racism – BlackLiveMatters, before the field game of Bayer Leverkusen.

In Liège, eastern Belgium, 700 people ignored the ban and participated in a march against racism, according to police.

In Warsaw a thousand people participated, many of them young people dressed in black, and the left-wing presidential candidate, Robert Biedron, wearing a mask joined them.