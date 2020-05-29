Photo archive

The celebration of the Venice Film Festival in September is a positive sign for the world of cinema after a black year due to the coronavirus, marked by closed theaters, stopped filming and canceled festivals.

The extraordinary, unimaginable situation of a virus that paralyzes the world with thousands of deaths, forced large productions to postpone their filming and important festivals to cancel their 2020 editions, including the great rival of Venice, Cannes, which is taking place. in May.

Despite this, the organizers of the Venetian festival and in particular the director of the Mostra, the Italian film critic Alberto Barbera, confirmed that the 77th edition will be held from 2 to 12 September.

Everything points to the fact that by the end of the summer the situation is more normalized, so his team of collaborators continues to work and study the organization of the first post-cancer festival, which must comply with all the new rules of safety and social distancing.

«The whole world of cinema, which is born from ideas, people, passions, industry, feels at this moment that the best place to celebrate, demonstrate vitality, is the oldest festival in the world. It is as if we started again in 1932, when it was founded, ”said Giorgio Gosetti, head of the renowned parallel section La Giornata degli Autori, among the most innovative.

Fewer movies

For his part, Barbera, who for now does not want to give statements, reiterated on multiple occasions that he ruled out the prestigious contest being held online, for a virtual viewer.

Many critics are convinced that the number of selected films, generally more than 200 films, and of stars invited to parade through the legendary Lido, will be much smaller this year.

“Anyway we have not stopped working”, said Angela Prudenzi, among the festival’s selectors, who considers that in this edition “the eyes will all be focused on the films, something very good”.

The list of films, which is usually released in late July, remains a secret, although many wonder about the path of those selected by Cannes and who are in a kind of limbo after postponing their releases.

New solutions

This is the case of the latest film by Italian Nani Moretti, Tre piani, based on the eponymous novel by the Israeli Eshkol Nevo, which according to the Hollywood Reporter magazine will be shown in Venice.

Other films, such as Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Pixar’s animated film Soul, had to modify the release schedule itself.

“Those with the Cannes stamp will not be screened in Venice. They may be released at other festivals, such as the Toronto or San Sebastián festivals, ”says Gosetti, referring to a distinctive feature of the films that should have been part of the official selection for the French competition.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the director of the French festival, Thierry Frémaux, announced that films with the Cannes label will travel to festivals around the world: “We will fight to help the film emerge victorious,” he said.

The Mostra is going to become for many a kind of laboratory, due to the need to identify new spaces for the projection of films.

Many argue that the suggestive and huge shipyards of the Arsenal, where the biennials of art and architecture are held, could become the new rooms for a public with a numbered stall and who must attend the screening with a mask after taking the temperature.

«I think it is very positive that the Mostra is held. The challenge now is to do it in an innovative way. The coronavirus forces us to seek new solutions. To put your hands in the dough to get another type of bread. In the end it will be positive, ”says documentary filmmaker Piero Cannizaro, who like many filmmakers has several projects stopped by the epidemic.

“That an industry that is suffering at the moment, like that of cinema, starts again, is a message of optimism,” another of the parallel sections explained in an interview with the newspaper Il Manifesto Giona Nazzaro, from the Critics’ Week.

For many it was time to leave the state of alarm and uncertainty and to fill the streets, squares and gardens of Venice, this time with moviegoers and artists, after the flight of tourists due to the coronavirus, which caused more than 33,000 deaths in Italy.

