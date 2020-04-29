In addition to Spotify or Google, last Tuesday the presentation of quarterly results by Samsung took place. Although in the first three months of 2020 the impact of the coronavirus crisis still does not fit, the South Korean technology giant does expect that it will become evident throughout the 2020 yields. However, among the sea of ​​uncertainty there are two products that stay on the roadmap, the next Galaxy Note and the Galaxy Fold 2.

For both devices, Samsung points to a window that was already expected, although it remains wide, in the second half of the year. And it is that for a Galaxy Note that is usually presented during the month of August, there is still ample room for the delay. For many years this presentation has coincided with the IFA consumer electronics fair, which takes place in Berlin, and which was also recently canceled and awaiting a new “innovative concept” on which to continue, probably digitally. .

Galaxy Fold 2 and Note 20, on the road

It is from the Korean media such as the ZDNet edition for said market, via SamMobile, that we find one of the statements of the colossus, which states that it is “preparing new and foldable Galaxy Note models for launch in the second half of the year, and we will introduce more competitive products. “

The heir to the original Galaxy Fold It would be a folding in a parallel line to the Galaxy Z Flip presented next to the Galaxy S20 last February. With it, Samsung would recover the original large-screen format, and also maintain a lower price than the first version. One of the tools to do this would be to come up with a smaller base memory, which, being one of the most expensive hardware components in electronic devices, would reduce its price considerably by go from 512 GB to more modest but still more than enough 256 GB.

Along the same lines, we also recently learned that the successor to the Galaxy Fold could come with an even bigger main screen, which could extend from 7.3 to 7.7 inches diagonal, also eliminating the large notch in one of its corners. in favor of an already more extended front camera perforated in the panel. Likewise, and according to the latest leaks, the external screen would grow in size, passing to a front camera that would now also be perforated in its center in a similar way to its latest mobiles, including stylus support like on the Galaxy Note.

In regards to your performance as an electronics producer, and beyond the assembly of smartphones, Samsung aims for the second quarter of 2020 with uncertainty, although the effects of the coronavirus crisis have still made us notice. Following the closure of retail outlets and logistical disruptions, “it appears that it will take time for the real economy to recover, and second-quarter earnings are difficult to predict,” said one representative.

👇 More in Explica.co