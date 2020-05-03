The good spring weather urged thousands of Americans to leave their homes and enjoy the sun this Saturday, despite the fact that their country remains the world epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 1.1 million infected and almost 65,000 deaths. .

In New York City, the national focus of the outbreak with more than 18,000 deaths, a thousand police officers took to the streets to control that people respected social distancing and thus prevent a second wave of infections from being triggered.

“Barbecues with many people and organized outdoor sports will be interrupted, as will gatherings“warned the New York Police Department, according to the Ansa news agency.

The New York municipality also decided to close traffic on several streets adjacent to parks from today to give more space to citizens; a measure initially planned for this Monday, but which ended up ahead of the hot temperatures forecast for this weekend.

Go for a walk, but respect the social distance and wear a mask “ Andrew Cuomo

In Central Park, the green lung of the Big Apple, children were seen playing, as well as small groups of people picnicking with social distance and people playing sports.

“Go for a walk, but respect social distance and wear a mask,” New York State Governor Democrat Andrew Cuomo said at his daily press conference on Covid-19.

Cuomo announced a slight spike in daily deaths, with 299 new deceased, 10 more than yesterday, something he called “bad news”, despite the fact that the numbers are already very far from the almost 800 daily deaths that were recorded during the second week of April.

“It is a number that is still offensive and terrifyingly high and still does not drop at the rate we would like,” he admitted.

In total, in the New York state, almost 24,000 people died from coronavirus, taking into account the probable deaths that New York City includes in its count, while the number of those infected rises to 312,977.

The neighboring state of New Jersey It also reopened state parks, where a large number of people flocked, most of whom respected social distancing.

“So far, everything has been going well“ said the governor of that state, the democrat Phil Murphy.

The governor estimated at more than 123,000 infections and 7,742 deaths in the state, although he pointed out that hospitalizations decreased by more than 1,000 patients during the last week, despite the fact that the number of cases continues to increase.

In the states of Georgia, Baltimore and Washington people took to the streets to see the squadron of Navy fighter jets that flew over those territories in honor of health workers facing the pandemic.

The strong economic impact of the health crisis in the United States, which so far left more than 30 million people unemployed, led several states to relax their quarantines and gradually reopen businesses.

In South Carolina, where around 20% of the income comes from tourism, the hotels reopened yesterday.

A similar situation lives Florida, one of the states most affected by the outbreak, where the easing is scheduled for Monday, when all businesses will be able to open their doors, except for cinemas, bars, gyms and hairdressing salons.

The southern state today topped 35,000 cases of Covid-19 with 731 new cases in the past 24 hours, while deaths rose 1,364, the local Health Department reported.

The government of President Donald Trump urged the governors to relaunch economic activity, at the same time that the health authorities ask for caution to avoid new spikes in infections.

Under the pretext of guaranteeing the employment of Americans, Trump last week prohibited immigrants from entering the country for at least “60 days” and accelerated the deportations of undocumented immigrants from various centers to their countries of origin.

This led experts and activists to accuse Washington of “exporting” the coronavirus pandemic to several countries in Latin America.

Since the start of the outbreak, the United States has transferred thousands of people on 232 flights to 12 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, said a report by the Center for Economic and Political Research (CEPR).

.