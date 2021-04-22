Despite the breakup, JLo has a special relationship with Alex Rodriguez’s daughters

The Bronx diva has twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and the former baseball player is the father of two slightly older daughters, Natasha and Ella, the result of his first marriage.

Jennifer Lopez is completely in love with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez

All of them have spent much of the last four years living together under one roof as a family and, although rumors claim that Alex’s ex-wife initially did not look favorably on the actress and singer, eventually she established a relationship. very close with teenage girls.

Now Jennifer has shown on Instagram that she will continue to be very aware of her former stepdaughters by sending an emotional public congratulation to Ella on the occasion of her 13th birthday, as she had done in all the previous ones she celebrated with the young woman while she was still in a romantic relationship with his father.

Ella and JLo (Instagram / JLo)