T.J. Dillashaw He is currently serving a two-year suspension for testing positive for erythropoietin (abbreviated “EPO”) in a test collected in-competition prior to his title bout against Henry Cejudo in the stellar of UFC on ESPN +1.

As a result of the 24-month sanction, Dillashaw voluntarily relinquished his Bantamweight belt – which is now in Cejudo’s possession – but despite not even being included in the ranking, he mentioned that he was offered the opportunity to recover it. when I get back to the octagon.

“They told me I was going to get a starting opportunity when I come back, but that doesn’t mean anything. I made a mistake, but if it was my choice, it would be a title fight or someone in the top 5 to prove that I deserve a starting opportunity, ”the former champion told MMA Junkie. “I think that would make sense. I hope they throw me at the dogs. If I can’t get a starting opportunity, I want someone in the top 5 to get my title back. I am not here to waste time. I want my title back. It’s still mine. I’ll be ready”.

Dillashaw does not specify who made such a promise to him or when, but offering starting fights to fighters who have been suspended by USADA is not new to the UFC.

After testing positive after his fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200, the UFC was working to finalize a fight that would see Brock Lesnar challenge Daniel Cormier by the Full Weight strap.

The contest never came to fruition because Lesnar retired from the sport to sign a new contract with WWE.

Dillashaw will again be eligible to compete beginning January 21, 2021.