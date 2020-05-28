By Rahul Karunakar

BENGALURU (.) – This year will be the worst for many of the world’s stock markets in almost a decade, although a majority of analysts polled by . said that the main indexes will not fall as steeply as they did in March, before explosive bullish streaks.

Macroeconomic data points to a deep global recession, and market experts and fund managers generally foresee a slow and disparate rebound, not to mention US Federal Reserve warnings.

But equity markets, flooded with fresh money from central banks, have advanced in the past two months on expectations of a vigorous recovery, despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading and has already infected 5.7 million people. in the world.

Polls conducted by . between May 12 and 27 among more than 250 analysts in Asia, Europe and America showed more hopeful forecasts that companies and economies will resume activity after the quarantines; and they estimate that 11 of the 17 main stock market indices will close higher this year.

Almost 70% of respondents, 76 of 111, who answered an additional question said that this year’s crashes would not happen again.

This despite the fact that there are still several risks going around: a second wave of the coronavirus, uncertainty about whether the companies’ profits will fully recover, the persistent tensions between China and the United States and the US presidential elections.

The disconnect between what stock markets are incorporating into their operations and the economic landscape is increasingly attracting attention.

“I keep repeating that some markets are not reflecting reality appropriately and that their power lies not in their highs but in their plummeting prices when they take the real stage,” said Michael Every, strategist at Rabobank.

“They are supposed to be like the child screaming that the emperor is not wearing clothes. If they don’t do that, then they are of little use,” he wrote.

Subodh Kumar, an investment strategist at his own consulting firm, said equity markets have in mind the unprecedented wave of stimuli delivered by central banks and governments.

“But the macro weakness is also important, as a serious impact on employment and a possible second wave of COVID-19 could delay the global recovery. The Fed has indicated that there will be a very slow recovery,” he said.

And despite massive aid from the fiscal and monetary sides, the 17 indexes that were consulted – all in the red this year – will end with losses in 2020, according to analyst estimates.

This year’s expected performance for 11 of the 17 indexes evaluated will be the worst in almost a decade, at least. For eight of the 11 benchmarks, it will be the worst year since the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

(Reports by Rahul Karunakar and Hari Kishan; additional reports from correspondents in Bengaluru, London, Mexico City, Milan, Moscow, New York, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Tokyo and Toronto. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)