A debate is raging in New York, where COVID-19 has claimed more than 20,000 lives: exactly where and when to use the brace.

Since April 17, the state of NY it forces everyone to cover their faces anywhere they cannot keep a distance of at least two meters (six feet) from people who do not live with them. Only minors under two years old or people who can prove a medical reason are excepted.

In New Jersey and Connecticut, and more recently in Massachusetts, a similar rule applies. The British government told people to cover their noses and mouths in shops, buses and the tube.

But while the rule is clear, every New Yorker interprets it in their own way.

It is not uncommon to see groups of walkers in the parks and essential workers, including police officers, who hang their masks even when they walk on sidewalks in the middle of other people or talk to each other. Those who use them the least are those who exercise outdoors.

As warm weather invites you out of the house, the odds of confrontations between face-mask believers and skeptics grow.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said there is no problem removing his mask while one walks alone, but must put it on if someone approaches. He said Tuesday he faced a man without a face mask walking his dog.

"We disagreed, and the situation, the conversation, became a little tense. So I ended the conversation," Cuomo said.



Elissa Stein, a 55-year-old graphic designer and activist living in Manhattan, made T-shirts printed with a somewhat rude version of the legend “Wear your mask“She said that many look at her when she saw the shirt, but that it is worth it, given the stakes.

"It shouldn't be something that is taken lightly," he said. "This is not a joke."



The state standard does not impose fines for not using the mask. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he prefers education to punishment, and has promised to distribute 7.5 masks.

The messages from other politicians are often confusing.

President Donald Trump rules out using it in public, but on Monday the White House ordered everyone in the West Wing, the sector of the presidential office, to use it since staff members got the virus.