Despite recent defeats, Eduard Folayang does not take his sights off a third ONE Championship reign

Outside of the top 5 of the Lightweights of ONE Championship and with three losses in a row (record of 1 – 5 if his last six fights are taken into account), Eduard Folayang he’s convinced he still has the ability to climb back up the rankings and capture the division belt for a third time.

Folayang, 36, has just been subjected in the first round by Shinja aoki in a trilogy fight that took place in the ONE on TNT 4. And despite that defeat, the Filipino has clarified that he is far from finished.

Notice

“I have not finished meeting my goals yet,” said the two-time champion to the ONE portal. Other people may see it differently, but for me, I’m far from finished. I am accepting all of this to motivate myself and perform better in my next appearance. I’m on a tough losing streak, but I don’t think that should be the argument for me to be considered a gatekeeper, especially considering that I have won world titles and have already had to face this kind of adversity to thrive.

The last victory that Folayang achieved inside ONE’s cage was a technical decision against Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu in the ONE Championship: Masters of Fate, held on November 8, 2019.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement