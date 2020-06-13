The rulers of America’s traditional allies have struggled to avoid direct criticism of President Donald Trump, maintaining a delicate balance between international diplomacy and national outrage.

AP –

BERLIN.- People have taken to the streets in Berlin, London, Paris and other cities around the world to express their support for the protests of Black Lives Matter in USA and show your indignation by Donald Trump’s answer to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minnesota.

But in the elite, the rulers of Washington’s traditional allies have strived to avoid the critics direct to the president, maintaining a delicate balance between international diplomacy and indignation national.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau let the silence speak for itself when asked to comment on the decision to forcibly disperse a peaceful protest outside the White House so that Trump I could go take a picture at a nearby church. He stood pensive on his lectern, apparently reflecting on his response for more than 20 seconds before responding that his country also suffered « systemic discrimination, » but did not mention the US president.

« We have to be allies in the fight against discrimination, we have to listen, we have to learn, and we have to work hard to solve it, to discover how we can be part of the solution to fix things, » he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sidestepped questions from public broadcaster ZDF about Trump last week saying that Floyd’s death was « really really terrible. Racism is a terrible thing and society in the United States is very polarized. »

When pressed, she recognized that the « political style (of Trump) is very controversial « but she did not go further when asked if she had confidence in him.

At stake are a number of factors, including diplomatic courtesy but also pragmatism based on the possibility that Trump He may be reelected for another four-year term in November, said Sudha David-Wilp, deputy director of the Berlin office of the German Marshall Fund study center.

« It would not be appropriate for his counterparts to criticize him, especially when it is quite obvious that they are concerned with what the United States is going through in an incredibly difficult time. It has the triple whammy of an economic depression, a health crisis and now, of course, riots. racial issues for racism, « he added.

It is difficult for leaders like Trudeau and Merkel, who « are considered defenders of liberal democracy, and the president Trump it has trampled on many of the values ​​inherent in liberal democracy, such as the protection of minorities, such as freedom of assembly, such as freedom of the press, « said David-Wilp.

Merkel’s verbal stunts could have been anticipated – in more than 14 years as chancellor, she has never criticized any allied world leader – but even leaders who normally back Trump, like the Hungarian Viktor Orban or the Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, have been silent on the matter.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tried to cultivate a close relationship with TrumpHe called Floyd’s death « horrible » and said that people have « the right to protest to make their feelings about injustices like the one that happened to George Floyd known » but called for peaceful mobilizations.

Britain has recorded several protests They turned violent, and protesters in Bristol knocked down the statue of a 17th-century slave trader last weekend. They also painted the word « racist » on an iconic statue of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London.

On Wednesday, asked in parliament about the good qualities of Trump, Johnson stuck to the generalities.

« Mr Trump he has, among many other things, that he is the president of the United States, that he is our most important ally in the world today, « Johnson said. » Regardless of what people may say about him, what the left may say. About him, the United States is a bastion of peace and freedom, and it has been for most of my life. «

Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, who in the past avoided criticizing Trump Directly but speaking out against policies such as wine tariffs introduced by his government, he has not made public appearances since Floyd’s death on May 25.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the floor with his knee around his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding. Three days later, another black man squirmed on a Paris street as a white agent put his knee on his neck during his detention.

France registered several protests in the past week, with mounting pressure on the government to address allegations of brutality and racism within the police.

Macron’s office said the president was closely monitoring events in France and the United States but « did not want to speak for now. » He is expected to address the nation on Sunday, but his team did not elaborate.

But some leaders have been more forceful in their reaction, such as the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, who criticized the response to the protests in the United States as « authoritarian » when last week he was pressured into parliament to offer an explicit response to Floyd’s murder.

And Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told the NTB news agency also last week that she was « deeply concerned about what is happening in the United States. »

« The fundamental challenge of making minorities feel part of a society is essential. We all must work with it, » he argued. « You have to try to close the gap. It is not good for any society to be as divided as the United States is now. »

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo noted that « it cannot be right that in the 21st century this great stronghold of democracy continues to grapple with the problem of systemic racism. » His South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosam referred to « naked racism in the United States », saying that protests they were a turning point. Neither of them mentioned Trump by his name.

Although Russia’s President Vladimir Putin did not enter the discussion, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the situation in the United States was « ridiculous. »

« I would like to believe that before showing their zeal to protect the rights of ‘repressed’ and ‘dissenters’ in other countries, the US authorities will begin to scrupulously observe democratic standards and guarantee the liberties of their citizens in the country, » he said. .

