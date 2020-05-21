Despite pressure from the United States, the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is moving ahead with its ambitious projects, such as expanding its campus to train its increasingly numerous employees.

The United States has been trying for 18 months to block the supply of semiconductors – basic elements in the construction of transistors and integrated circuits – to this company, which it considers a security risk.

But although those responsible for Huawei speak of “crisis” from its huge campuses located in the city of Shenzhen, the capital of southern China, the company’s ambitions do not stop growing.

The new pressure from the United States “naturally caused some concern,” acknowledges Huawei University Deputy Director Ryan Liu.

“But I have worked for Huawei for many years and we are confident that the company will guide us on the right path,” he says.

The US Commerce Department said on Friday that it was redoubling efforts to prevent Huawei from having access to semiconductors, keys to its products and whose absence would jeopardize its “survival,” according to the Chinese giant.

“Following the spirit of the ruling would have a major impact on Huawei,” says Kelsey Broderick, an analyst at consulting firm Eurasia Group, which calls the group’s ability to obtain its own semiconductors “low.”

Meanwhile, in Shenzhen, where there are the headquarters of several great Chinese technology companies, Huawei projects are advancing.

The company went from 180,000 to 194,000 employees and in 2019 grew 19% in its global businesses despite pressure.

This is the case of the expansion of the “European town”, a complex where 25,000 employees live, located next to a lake, and which has its own train network with stops with names like “Paris”, “Bologna” or “Heidelberg”, all of them with architecture reminiscent of those cities.

At the moment there are eleven thematic areas of this type and another is being built.

For its part, Huawei University will move in August to a newer and bigger place, also in “European” style.

Washington fears that the Chinese government will use Huawei’s telecommunications network worldwide to spy on or cyber-sabotage.

The company should become a world leader in 5G mobile internet technology, and Washington is trying to convince other countries to give up their stuff for security reasons.

Current Huawei president Guo Ping said this week that the United States is actually acting out of fear of losing technological hegemony to Chinese companies.

The United States has already managed to prevent Huawei from having access to Google’s Android operating system for its mobile phones, a decision that led the company to create its own system, called HarmonyOS.

In this sense, blocking access to semiconductors could enhance the role of HiSilicon, a subsidiary of Huawei in this sector.

“This challenge will create a deeper sense of crisis but our response is to do our job well and trust that working hard will pay off,” Liu said.

Huawei university had to close its 40 physical classrooms in January because of the coronavirus

But online classes continued for his employees in China, Africa, Europe and elsewhere, and they are back in person in May, Liu said.

Classes address issues like management or high technology, and two-week courses for new hires are also organized on corporate culture and coping with pressure.