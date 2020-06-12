UNITED STATES

At the White House there is an internal rule that requires the use of masks, but officials regularly violate it. The president’s campaign for reelection in the November elections is organizing major events in stadiums. Additionally, Donald Trump returns to spend the summer weekends at his golf club in New Jersey.

Three months after submitting to the reality of a pandemic that has paralyzed various walks of life and killed more Americans than various wars, President Trump resumes his normal life, despite the fact that the coronavirus is peaking in different parts of the country.

The United States has had several months to stock up on protective gear and respirators, but it takes many months, at best, for a vaccine, and a projection cited by the White House predicts that by the end of September there will be tens of thousands. of additional deaths.

Faced with renewed fears of a resurgence of the virus, financial markets that Trump often cites as a sign of economic recovery suffered their steepest decline since March on Thursday.

However, at the White House, officials downplay the severity of the new spike and try to attribute it to factors other than the vigorous push Trump is trying to give to the economic reopening, hoping it will help him win reelection.

“The data reveals that we are going in the right direction as a nation,” said director of public health Jerome Adams, noting that the rate of positive tests is less than 6%.

Still, Adams warned at a roundtable with Trump in Texas that, while the national curve for virus cases has flattened, ‘that does not mean that COVID is gone, less contagious, and less deadly among vulnerable sectors of the population ‘.

The White House was among the last sectors of the government to adopt the security measures that it recommended, in order to project a sense of normality, although it had a greater capacity for testing than the rest of the country, but seeing how the cost Economic and human from the virus deflates his aspirations for reelection, Trump considers it more urgent than ever to return to a previous life, whatever the state of the epidemic.

Trump decided this month that the central act of the Republican National Convention – his bid acceptance speech – will not take place in North Carolina as scheduled because the state refused to guarantee a stadium full of supporters without masks. He will do it in Jacksonville, Florida.

For the Soft House, the priority is to regain the economic momentum.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior