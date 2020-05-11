Afp and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 11, 2020, p. 2

Paris. At a time when European football continues to plan its return, after a few months without tournaments due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, several positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected in different championships, without, for now, implying an alteration of the league plans.

Clubs in Spain, England and Portugal yesterday announced positives for the new player coronavirus, but these countries seem to follow the model of Germany, where the entire Dinamo Dresden squad (in the second category) was quarantined for the positive of two of its footballers do not change the plans of the Bundesliga to resume from May 16 behind closed doors.

In Spain, where during the week the practices returned individually after applying Covid-19 tests, five positive cases have been detected in players, all of them asymptomatic, La Liga reported without revealing the names.

The return to activities in Spain has unleashed mixed opinions. Gerard Piqué, Barcelona defender, said he would like to wait longer for the tournament to resume, after Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, said he wants the contest to restart on June 12.

In contrast, Sergio Ramos, defender for Real Madrid, assured that the population needs football, both to revive the economy and for entertainment.

Vitoria Guimaraes, of Portugal, revealed that three players tested positive for the coronavirus, after individual training resumed this week to prepare for the resumption of the championship.

In the Premier League, which is intended to end the season between June and August, a third positive player was announced at Brighton and he was confined, the club’s CEO Paul Barber told Sky Sports channel. Despite all the measures we have implemented in recent weeks, in which footballers have not really trained, we have detected another case of infection, he deplored.

Club representatives will meet on Monday to discuss the details of the Project Restart, the plan for the return of English football, especially the organization of matches behind closed doors, on neutral ground and also the extension of the contracts of the footballers.

Germany: 19 cases

A total of 1,724 tests have been carried out so far in Germany, with 19 cases detected in the first category and two in the second. Among those affected three are from Colonia (two players and a physical trainer) and two in Borussia Mönchengladbach (a soccer player and a physical therapist), but only these people have isolated themselves, while the rest of the squad continued with practices.

This does not justify questioning the entire season, said German League president Christian Seifert, after the announcement of the two positives in Dresden that will prevent this club from playing the first game of the restart. It was always clear to me that this could happen. We are at the beginning of the return plan, he added.

However, Seifert warned that other cases of Covid-19 could affect the development of the competition, which should end on June 30. You could reach a level (of cases) that would prevent you from playing, it will depend on the time we have left to finish the season.

Lyon asks not to stop the tournament

Olympique Lyon claimed to back down on the decision to cancel the French league to avoid a huge disaster in the championship. How to guarantee that all the clubs will be able to finish the year without going bankrupt? How to fight with our foreign competitors?

Without unanimity in Swiss soccer, the clubs are preparing to resume training on Monday without having dispelled the uncertainty about a possible resumption of the league in June, a plan that has important detractors.

Meanwhile, UEFA denied that the Champions League will resume on August 7, as Jean-Michel Aulas, president of Lyon, said.

A spokesperson for the agency told the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that one of the scenarios being contemplated is to restore competition in early August. However, nothing has been decided at all.

