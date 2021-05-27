Despite momentum, Ford shares still fall short of Tesla

(Bloomberg) – Ford Motor Co. shares rose to their highest level since October 2015 after the automaker unveiled plans to boost its electric vehicle bid to $ 30 billion and pledged that by 2030 40% of the vehicles sold will run on batteries.

On Thursday, the stock rose 8.3%, adding to Wednesday’s 8.5% gain and on track to make its biggest two-day jump in four months. So far this year, Ford shares have advanced 68%.

While Ford shares have rebounded due to its ambitious electric vehicle plans, they are still a fraction of the size of electrification pioneer Tesla Inc.In two days, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company added more than US $. $ 7 billion at its market value of $ 58.7 billion, which is less than one-tenth of Tesla’s market capitalization of $ 595 billion.

“Details of EV strategy, from battery to rigs, and CEO statements like ‘Ford will not give up truck leadership’ should put an end to persistent views that Ford is lagging behind its key pairs, ”said Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois, after Ford’s Capital Markets Day.

The event spurred RBC Capital Markets to upgrade stocks to outperform the sector. Analyst Joseph Spak said confidence in Ford’s financial goals has increased and the presentation helped alleviate many of his concerns regarding its battery electric vehicle strategy. Ford has 11 purchases, eight holds and two sell ratings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Automaker General Motors Co. has also outlined an ambitious electric vehicle strategy, planning to sell only zero-emission models by 2035. GM shares have gained 43% this year, taking its market value to $ 86.4 billion.

Ford’s rally extended to its suppliers, whose shares advanced widely on Thursday. Lear Corp. gained as much as 5%, Magna International Inc. was up 4.7%, Dana Inc. gained 3.5% and BorgWarner Inc. was up 2.9%.

