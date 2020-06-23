Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

This afternoon Microsoft announced the closure of Mixer, its streaming platform, and revealed an alliance with Facebook Gaming that will allow its partners to move out of service. The above will not apply to all streamers, since there are some who refused to make the jump. The most important of them is Tyler « Ninja » Blevins, one of the biggest streamers in the industry.

According to different sources, Facebook tried to negotiate contracts with streamers like Ninja and Shroud, who refused to be part of the portfolio of exclusive Facebook Gaming streamers. With this, both players received their full payment from Mixer and now operate as free agents so they can join any streaming service.

According to Rod Breslau, Facebook Gaming was very interested in keeping both streamers. So much so that he offered them almost double what he earned in Mixer to join Facebook Gaming. This situation forced Mixer to pay his contracts.

For this, Ninja received approximately $ 30 MDD, while Shroud obtained $ 10 MDD.

Sources familiar with the deal have informed me that while Facebook did try and negotiate to keep their big partners both Shroud and Ninja opted out. They have received their full payments and as of midnight yesterday were free to engage in talks with other platforms. Game on. – Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) June 22, 2020

Sources: Facebook offered an insane offer at almost double for the original Mixer contracts of Ninja and Shroud but Loaded / Ninja / Shroud said no and forced Mixer to buy them out. Ninja made ~ $ 30M from Mixer, and Shroud made ~ $ 10M Ninja and Shroud are now free agents – Rod « 4475 SR & Immortal peak » Breslau (@Slasher) June 22, 2020

Ninja is thinking what to do with his future

But what does Ninja say about all this? At the moment he has not said anything to confirm all these reports. However, he made it clear that he is thinking about what decision to make for the future, which seems to indicate that he has an interest in joining Facebook Gaming.

“I love my community and what we build together at Mixer. I have some decisions to make and I will think of you when I make them, ”said the popular streamer.

I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them. – Ninja (@Ninja) June 22, 2020

We remind you that Ninja became popular on Twitch playing Fortnite: Battle Royale. However, Microsoft invested a huge amount of money to bring it to stream exclusively to Mixer with a view to growing its platform.

