The measures of the Central Bank (BC) to support the fintechs and to spray liquidity to the smaller and unassisted companies in the midst of the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic so far have not been enough. As if that were not enough, a bill that establishes a ceiling on credit card interest brought even more fear, since the means of payment sector has been the main stage for newcomers in Brazil.

The Brazilian market has more than 600 fintechs, according to an estimate by ABFintechs, an association that represents the niche. In recent years, that number has multiplied. One third of them have their operations concentrated in the granting of credit and, therefore, they are the most exposed to the crisis. Of the group of newcomers, however, only about 10% are registered and regulated by the Central Bank, which makes it more difficult for the regulator to adopt a more effective stance.

“Many fintechs did not want to be regulated by the BC because they did not want a regulatory cost. Now, in the crisis, it makes a difference. It is the great difficulty in transmitting liquidity because the regulator does not know the fintechs”, says a former director of the BC, at condition of anonymity.

In the case of large fintechs such as Nubank, Stone, who this week announced the dismissal of 20% of its workforce, and Creditas, among others, the crisis will lead to a readjustment of its business plan.

The concern is with the smallest and the risk that most of them will not survive the crisis triggered by the pandemic. The spotlight is focused, mainly, on those that operate with credit, due to the concern with the jump in the default that will come after the economic impact of the social isolation measures.

For now, the BC has already issued two measures to support fintechs. In addition to allowing newcomers to start issuing credit cards, it allowed them to operate lines from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). “Both measures seem insufficient and have an operational deadline that does not match the urgent need for fintechs ?, says partner at FAS Advogados, Pedro Eroles.

In addition to not solving the issue of fundraising, the measures, highlights the expert, do not address the problem of defaults, which can cause a lot of fintech to get in the way of this crisis. One way out, he says, is to create temporary bonds for these companies to capitalize on.

For the director of ABFintechs Diego Peres, the moment requires regulatory changes to facilitate the access of a greater number of fintechs to resources to be passed on to small entrepreneurs, who until now have not been supported in the crisis. He also suggests the creation of a digital banking correspondent, with leverage limits, since the current legislation related to the topic is very old.

“As we live in an emergency situation, adjustments could be accelerated, such as reducing the eligibility criteria to those that are regulated by the BC or direct access to government resources by smaller fintechs, without partnering with a financial company or one of the fintechs regulated by the BC”, says the director of ABFintechs.

Direct Credit Societies (SCD) and Loan Societies between People (SEP) are the fintechs that began to be regulated by the Central Bank in 2018, in view of the strong expansion of this market.

However, the director of ABFintechs himself is skeptical about the Central Bank’s ability to manage this agenda further amid so many others that lie ahead.

The regulator has led several initiatives in the midst of the crisis, which go beyond those related to monetary policy. In parallel, it maintained the projects of the so-called BC #, agenda to stimulate competition in the sector, and promised to set up the instant payment system, Pix, and open banking, which will allow the sharing of customer information among the major players and minors. Both are scheduled for the second half of this year.

Pressure against limit on interest charged

Expected to be voted on Thursday, 14, in a remote session of the Senate, the text that puts a ceiling on interest has been postponed. Bill 1,166 / 2020, by Senator Alvaro Dias (Pode-PR), foresees a ceiling of 20% per year for interest charged on credit cards and overdraft for all debts made in the period from March of this year to July 2021. Changes are being studied to raise this limit.

Banks and also fintechs put pressure to bring it down, with the argument of the possible impacts on the credit supply and on the financial system as a whole. They even demonstrated some kind of partnership.

In a technical note to senators, obtained by Estadão / Broadcast, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) emphasizes that the ceiling on the card’s interest may remove the interest of new entrants.

For a big fintech, the project aimed at one target and hit another. “Bill 1,166 targets large banks and hits on fintechs. If approved, the rule can increase banking concentration and worsen the sector’s competitiveness,” warns one of the Brazilian unicorns, on condition of anonymity.

