Despite massive vaccination, the US is close to 600,000 deaths from COVID-19

15 minutes. The United States (USA) is approaching 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 this Monday. The figure comes at a time of optimism due to the lower incidence of the virus and the advances in the vaccination campaign, although a significant part of the country continues to resist, including the youngest.

The main indicators of the pandemic continue to show a sustained improvement in the epidemiological situation.

The average number of COVID-19 cases in the US in the last 14 days was 14,288 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a year, while the deaths were 363, the lowest since March 2020.

The US continues to be the country hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 599,796 deathsaccording to the latest independent tally from Johns Hopkins University. However, it has managed to implement an aggressive vaccination plan with the aim of arriving at the beginning of July for the return to normality.

Young, weak point

“The only thing is, we have to do better with young people.” This was admitted this weekend by Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief epidemiologist, at an event with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Fauci stressed that young people “have to realize that it is not only they who need the vaccine to protect themselves and their family. We have to protect the community“.

To increase its involvement, the US government launched an alliance with popular dating apps like Tinder and OKCupid. The end: promote vaccination and give incentives to clients who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19

54.1% of the total US adult population (more than 139 million people) is fully vaccinated. 64.4% (166 million) received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, there is great disparity by region.

While states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey have more than 2-thirds of their population fully vaccinated, others like Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana have only fully vaccinated just over a third.

In New York City, with more than 8 million inhabitants and which suffered one of the worst attacks from the virus, the number of infections has plummeted to just 500 cases a day. Almost half of the population is fully vaccinated.

Mask for vaccinated?

As a consequence of these developments, CDC modified its recommendations. Since May, he no longer urges vaccinated citizens to wear a mask, either indoors or outdoors.

President Joe Biden promised that on July 4, the Independence Day holiday, 70% of adults will have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

However, the authorities acknowledge the concern to reach that milestone given the slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks. The daily average has fallen to just a million doses from more than 3 million administered at the end of April.

Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna double-dose vaccines and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines are available in the US for those over 16 years of age.

A month ago, the authorities gave the green light to the administration of Pfizer / BioNTech serum for adolescents between 12 and 15 years old.

The US begins to donate vaccines abroad

Given the criticism of the international community for sharing the excess of vaccines that the country has and the improvement of the epidemiological situation, Biden announced the donation of 80 million doses in the coming weeks.

Likewise, at the G7 meeting this weekend, he revealed that the US had bought 500 million additional vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and urged the rest of the more developed countries to take similar measures.

The disparity in access to vaccines between rich countries and those with fewer resources prompted urgent calls by international organizations such as the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), to strengthen the distribution among the economies in growth.

The spreads are abysmal. In the United States and the United Kingdom, more than 50% of the population has received at least one dose, while in the African continent only 2% of its inhabitants have been vaccinated.