Johannesburg, South Africa.- South Africa began this Friday to mitigate one of the strictest bull runs in the world. Runners and walkers returned to the streets, although not all with the protective masks that are now mandatory in the country with more cases of coronavirus in Africa.

In Johannesburg, Cape Town and other cities people went out to breathe fresh air and some went to shopping centers to buy winter clothes, which brings a new challenge: the influenza season.

South Africa has more than 5,600 cases of coronavirus. Concern among health workers remains high. This Friday, health workers, unions and members of civil society protested outside one of the country’s best-known hospitals, Chris Hani Baragwanath, in Soweto, in demand for personal protective equipment.

With the easing of restrictions, many businesses can resume limited operations. Many mines, factories, and agricultural businesses can resume work in phases, starting with just a third of their employees. Restaurants can only reopen for home delivery.

People can now leave their homes to exercise between 6 and 9 in the morning. A night curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Public transportation, including buses, can operate with limited numbers of passengers. But the prohibition of passenger flights, national and international, continues.

According to the authorities, the schools must reopen in stages starting June 1 with students in the 7th and 12th grades, the oldest in primary and secondary, respectively. But teacher unions have protested, saying schools should not be reopened until safe conditions can be guaranteed.

No date has been set for the reopening of universities, a sector that increasingly targets online classes.

