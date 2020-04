Drafting AN / GS

7 hours ago

With supposed sanitary security measures, such as a mouthpiece that is not KN95, the youtuber named “SoyDavidShow” took to the streets of Mexico City to go buy pizza, despite having a Covid-19 coronavirus. “I am going on a schedule where I know there are almost no people,” he justified. “I’m not in the mood to be preparing things.” In the comments on the same video, users complained about his “irresponsibility”.

Related topics: