The quarantine routine is tough and, despite the fear, players in the Flamengo they want to get back to work. It’s been two months of football stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the CT of Ninho do Urubu closed, athletes try to keep fit in their own homes.

The lack of social interaction with colleagues, training and games routine has raised the level of anxiety among professionals. The uncertainty regarding the future of the post-pandemic modality is another factor that influences the psychological.

The club has been preparing for the return to training and doing everything possible to minimize possible contamination. The fear of contracting the virus is real among athletes, but the desire to return to work is great.

In an interview with journalist Venê Casagrande’s channel, Alfredo Sampaio, president of the Athletes’ Union, revealed that he had talked with the players.

“What is very clear is that they want to return, like everyone else. They miss the work of football, the game and training,” said Sampaio.

“They know that they have to train due to the importance of competitions, but naturally they are as concerned as everyone else. Their fear, from the beginning, and not only of Flamengo, but of everyone, is the contamination extended to relatives, children. the big concern “, he added.

Flamengo conducted Covid-19 tests on 293 people, including athletes and professionals from its football department. The tests were positive for 38 individuals, including three players.

“We talked in a calm way and it was understood that the return will depend on the sequence of recovery of these people. The situation in Flamengo is different, it was the only club I know of that applied the tests, had the results and it was positive even for us. athletes, so naturally they are protecting themselves in a delicate moment like this “, said Sampaio.

Last Friday, the club started the second battery of tests for Covid-19. Club professionals directly linked to the return to training were the first to participate, including coach Jorge Jesus. Player testing is scheduled for the beginning of the week.

