The British government plans to ease some quarantine measures starting next Monday, such as allowing more outdoor activities or that some employees can return to work safely while maintaining social distancing, despite the fact that the United Kingdom is the country with more deaths in Europe; today it exceeded 30,000.

The official death toll from coronavirus totaled 30,076, after a further 649 were recorded in the last 24 hours, a further increase from the 449 reported Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier today that Sunday will announce what restrictions will be lifted and that on Monday he will explain the government’s plan in Parliament.

He did so after reappearing in the House of Commons for the first time since he recovered from the virus and a day after the United Kingdom became the country in Europe with the most deaths from the outbreak, overtaking Italy and falling behind the United States, which already registers more than 70,000 fatalities.

As soon as the questioning session began on the premises, Johnson faced new Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, who demanded that he explain how the UK came to have the highest death rates in Europe and came second in the world. , if supposedly the administration of the government had been an “evident success”.

“When the prime minister returned to work a week ago on Monday, he said many people were seeing the obvious success of the government’s approach. But yesterday we found out that at least 29,427 people in the UK lost their lives for this terrible virus, “Starmer insisted, citing the figures known until yesterday.” That is not success, nor is it evident success, so Can you tell us how the hell did this come about?“asked the Labor leader.

While Johnson admitted that the death toll is “terrible, not only in this country but throughout the world”It was not the time to make international comparisons.

There were many warnings about different methods of counting victims in different countries, so there are increasing questions about whether the British government failed in its strategy to fight the pandemic.

At each stage in which we make the decisions we make, we are governed by a principle and a primary objective and that was to save lives ” Boris Johnson

In this sense, the Prime Minister hinted that there will be a public investigation and will seek to know what went wrong.

However, he assured that at this moment what the people want the government to do is to suppress the virus and start working to recover the economy.

What’s coming

Among the possible measures, it is hoped that more outdoor activities can be allowed, that some employees can safely return to work by maintaining social distance and reopening schools.

Johnson also announced that as part of the strategy to combat the pandemic, an average of 200,000 people per day will be tested since the end of this month.

In any case, as Foreign Minister Dominic Raab warned yesterday, the second stage will not be easy and the United Kingdom will have to adjust to a new normality on which it considered that as a society, it should adapt to new safe ways of working, traveling, interacting and carrying out daily life.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who also testified before Parliament today, said her government will begin lifting the quarantine restrictions “as soon as possible”, but will not yet change the containment measures.

According to local media, the leader of the Scottish National Party explained that Scotland may be a few days behind the rest of the United Kingdom, although her country began to show a decrease in death figures this week.

He said progress, while real, is still too fragile to immediately ease restrictions significantly.

“But we are now planning ways to do it gradually, as soon as possible, “he said.

