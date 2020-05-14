         Despite everything, we are going to a scenario in which wearing masks should be common

It is important to note that patients with COVID-19 are more infectious in the early days of illness, and that those first days can show few symptoms of having become ill, if not none.

Thus, prophylaxis seems to be a systemic necessity because we are simply not often going to know if we are sources of contagion or not.

When we speak, small droplets are expelled through the mouth. If you are infectious, these drops carry virus particles. Only the largest droplets end up surviving before drying and turning into droplets that are 3-5 times smaller than the original droplet.

If you have COVID-19 and you cough into someone 20 centimeters away, wearing a cotton mask will reduce the amount of virus you transmit to that person by more than 90%

Should they be used compulsorily?

How to get all or most people to wear masks? You can try to educate citizens or try to persuade them, but a more effective approach is to require them to wear a mask, whether in specific settings such as public transport or grocery stores or even at all times away from home.

Some have argued that making people wear face masks will encourage risky behavior (for example, going out more, washing hands less), with a net negative result.

Similar arguments have been made previously for HIV prevention strategies and motorcycle helmet laws. However, real-world research on these issues suggests that while some people respond with riskier behaviors, at the population level there was an overall improvement in safety and well-being.

Although not all scientific evidence supports the use of masks (for example, an experimental study in four participants who were asked to actively cough on Petri dishes showed that the use of cotton or surgical masks did not prevent the dispersion of particles from the SARS-Cov-19), most point in the same direction. Evaluating this evidence leads us to a clear conclusion: keep your droplets of saliva to yourself, wear a mask.

Share



Despite everything, we are going to a scenario in which wearing masks should be common