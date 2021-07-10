Despite defeat, Ricardo Gareca ended up satisfied with his team

Despite having fallen in the duel for the third place of the Copa América 2021 against the Colombian National Team, Ricardo Gareca, coach of the Peruvian Selection, was quite satisfied with what his team achieved.

At a press conference, Gareca He pointed out that they obviously went out in search of victory to be the third best selection of conmebol, however, he is happy with what his team has obtained.

“Obviously we wanted to win this match and it escapes us in the end. Unfortunately we could not maintain a regularity, but the balance is good and it is extremely positive”

Ricardo Gareca also commented that this Copa América had quite good things for Peru, who competed quite well throughout the tournament and where new players were also shown.

“The team competed and made it to the finals. There were interesting guys and players who held to a level of performance. “

