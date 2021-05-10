Despite defeat by TKO, Donald Cerrone rules out retirement: “I can’t let my legacy end like this”

Abandoning MMA on a 0 – 5 – (1 NC) record is not in the plans for Donald cerrone.

The 38-year-old veteran suffered his seventh TKO loss in the first round of his career when stopped by Alex Morono (8 – 4 – 1 NC in the UFC) during the co-star of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26 last Saturday.

Speaking with ESPN after the fight, Cerrone admitted that he was “devastated” but that his intention was to continue competing, a sentiment that he reaffirmed during the press conference from the UFC APEX.

“I’m sure many are now going to say it’s time for me to retire,” said ‘Cowboy’ (via MMA Junkie). But that is something that does not cross my mind. I have to realize where I am failing. I feel like I went out to fight, that I came out fighting hard. So who knows. I have to watch the fight again, do an evaluation and see what is happening. I’m in good spirits. I’ll go home, see my two boys, and spend time with my family. It was a bad night at the office, but I hope the UFC doesn’t send me anywhere and that they can see me compete again. I will never retire like this. I can’t let my legacy end like this.

Cerrone, a former 155-pound title challenger, has not won since defeating by unanimous decision Al Iaquinta in May 2019.

With his loss on Saturday, his record as a welterweight moves to 6 – 7 – (1).

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoNavas.