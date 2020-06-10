AMLO noted growth in collection, is an additional 50 billion pesos. Crisis is hitting bottom, T-MEC will help recovery: AMLO

Crisis bottomed, recovery continues

Regeneration, June 10, 2020. AMLO presented economic indicators on which to base its confidence in the early recovery, it is about higher tax collections, taxes, and little by little the recovery of the currency.

The president of Mexico He pointed out data that allows him to affirm that there will be a speedy recovery.

AMLO flatly rejected that our economy will remain stagnant and that an economic statistic of Mexico will be presented, in the form of an “L”.

Instead the president He said that after the fall caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the recovery will come.

This will result in an inexpensive “V” configuration.

Economic indicators.

– «Regarding collection we are still in quantitative terms above what was collected last year», said the president of the National Palace.

This, if we consider the periods of January 1 to June 8 last year and compares to the same period this year.

Tax revenue

In tax revenue we have around of an additional 50 billion pesos and total revenue of 35 billion, in quantitative terms, he said.

Clarified “If we speak in increment in real terms, in real terms we have 0.9 increment.”

We are hitting bottom

The president used the expression “We are hitting bottom with the crisis.”

He explained that with the collection of taxes, “In ISR, we have a 1.3 percent increase.”

further added in “VAT we have an increase of 0.5 percent.”

Weight recovering

“As for the peso, little by little our currency has been recovering”, subrayó to the press.

He recalled, «We already know, we were in the first place among the coins of the world that had appreciated the most until February, however, with the crisis, depreciation occurred.

At that time he pointed out “Which as of today is -7.6 percent since we came to government.”

The informal sector the most affected

“The greatest harm has been received by the informal economy, many people who live daily, “said AMLO.

In this sense, he recalled the initiative of supports with credits and social programs, and recalled “Protect 70 percent of the population, guaranteeing at least 25 million families support.”

This, 23 without ceasing to understand the 30 percent of Mexicans who have more income, “he clarified.

The T-MEC

The President of Mexico stressed that with the T-MEC, which comes into effect on July 1, the Mexican economy could recover faster.

AMLO recalled that only in the maquila There are 3 million jobs, while there are another million in the automotive industry.

López Obrador recalled that before the Covid-19 crisis There were 20.5 million workers enrolled in the IMSS with an average salary of 12,000 pesos, and now there are 19.5 million.

Finally AMLO indicated that although some specialists They say that the economy of Mexico after the pandemic will be like an L, that is, fall and stay at the bottom.

However AMLO indicated that he sees that it will be like a V, that it will fall, bottom out and the economy will rise.

June 10 massacre, never more repression or violence: AMLO

49 years after the halconazo in CDMX, AMLO recalled the fact and spoke out because never again was repression against the people, a peaceful solution to conflicts.

June 10, never more repression: AMLO

Regeneration June 10, 2020. President AMLO commemorated the Corpus massacre on Thursday of June 10, 1971, during the government of Luis Echeverría.

49 years after the violent repression of the first significant one after the massacre of October 2, 1968, AMLO spoke out not to forget and never to repress himself in Mexico.

–“Today we are going to remember the regrettable historical fact of the repression of June 10, 1971 so that we do not forget and that it will never be repressed in Mexico.”

The president spoke out against the repression against students or any other citizen.

«…, not to the repression or to students or to any citizen ».

In his tribute to the repressed students, he also spoke out against any type of torture or violations of Shuman rights such as enforced disappearances.

– “No to repression, no to torture, no to enforced disappearances, no to massacres, no to violence”.

The President of the Republic trusted in the peaceful resolution of conflicts and postulated never to repress the people.

In that sense he asked «that we can resolve differences peacefully at all times. ”

He also indicated his will so that “the State, the State security forces are not used to repress the people.”

Finally AMLO called for prudence always without authoritarian efforts, «act with great prudence always do not remove the authoritarian cares, “he said.



June 10th

On June 10, 1971, a march to support the students of Jalisco, He left the Normal metro station heading for the Zocalo of the then Federal District.

The streets where they would pass the students were blocked by grenadiers and police as well as riot tanks.

However, Elements of a shock group, with training from the CIA and the Federal Security Directorate, known as “Halcones”, arrived in trucks, vans and official transport to beat the students.

The irregular forces of the Mexican State They also opened fire on students who were protesting peacefully.

Therefore, the president indicated that it is important to remember this type of event, which he described as “Unfortunate historical fact of repression” so that government repression is never used again.

At least 120 students were killed on June 10, 1971.