President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he plans to travel next week to six states in southeastern Mexico, of which at least four have some of the highest rates of confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19. Read: Tips to buy an air conditioning and save when using it

Detailing what his next week’s work schedule could be, he announced that on Monday he will take a commercial flight to Cancun, in which he is willing to use mouth masks, if the airline asks him to.

May 27, 2020

Although he still does not have the “authorization” of the Ministry of Health, he announced that he will lead meetings of the Security Cabinet, give press conferences and lead public events in Quintana Roo, Yucatan, Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz.

“In my case it is very likely that it will start from the start of the new stage, that is, I have to be here until Sunday, comply with the end of the healthy distance stage, but from Monday, it is very likely that with All care, start a tour of the country, because all states, all regions are Mexico.

“I advance to all of you that I would start on Tuesday in Cancun, in the morning we would hold the security meeting in Cancun, from 6 to 7 in the morning, the press conference also from 7 to 8 in Cancun, Tuesday, that the same day we are going to give a flag for the start of the first section of the Maya Train, which goes from Cancun to Valladolid, in a place where the intersection towards Playa del Carmen and Holbox is, “he said in conference.

On Wednesday, the President indicated, he would travel to Mérida to inaugurate a section of the Maya Train; on Thursday, in Campeche, the security meeting will be held, a press conference will be held and will give flags to two other sections, in Escárcega, and in Palenque, Chiapas.

On Friday, he would hold the safety meeting in Villahermosa, Tabasco, and would go to supervise the work at the Dos Bocas Refinery and the Port of Coatzacoalcos, in Veracruz. On Saturday he would visit Cangrejera and the Minatitlán Refinery.

While on Sunday it will give the flag for the rehabilitation of the Tren del Istmo road, in Sayula, and will return to Mexico City by road.

According to records from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, Tabasco, Veracruz, Quintana Roo and Yucatan are among the states with the highest number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19.

Tabasco is located in the place of five deaths nationwide with 424, followed by Veracruz with 416; Quintana Roo, 304 and Yucatan is in place 15 with 128 deaths.

Meanwhile, in confirmed cases, Tabasco registers 3 thousand 360; Veracruz, 3 thousand 258; Quintana Roo, thousand 683; Yucatan, one thousand 567 and Campeche, 452.

The head of the Executive asked the residents of the states that he could visit to “help” him during the tour, since events with large concentrations of people cannot be held, but offered to “listen” to their requests through the coordinators of the Federal government.

“I ask all those who are listening to us, seeing us, of the places that I am going to visit, that we are going to continue loving each other at a distance, that we cannot do great acts, that we are going to take care that very few are present, more than 50 and taking care of the distance, the healthy distance.

“Those who have urgent things to deal with, the coordinators of the federal government will be from Monday in these places in the squares, also with a healthy distance, picking up requests, listening to the proposals of the people, helping us, which I cannot now have direct communication, but we will be able to collect your feelings, “he said.

