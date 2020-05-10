Given the social isolation decreed by the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce or electronic commerce is an alternative to celebrate mothers of families from all over Mexico on May 10.

The Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur), noted that e-commerce will give a break to many establishments that have digital platforms to sell online, since it is expected that 15 to 20 percent of the expected sales could be made through this medium.

Its president, José Manuel López Campos, estimated that e-commerce will capture around 12 billion pesos, which will cushion the 80% drop in total sales estimated by merchants in Mexico by the prohibition of various turns to operate by the coronavirus.

The most benefited items will be the sale of clothing and accessories (47%), jewelry and watches (15%), and flowers, cards and various gifts (11 percent).

“These business lines began to have sales since last weekend, as department stores and suppliers of prestigious brands launched promotions with online sales, with discounts and months without interest, as well as deferred payments,” said López Campos.

The head of Concanaco-Servytur stressed that other items in high demand are sales of mobile phones, tablets and household appliances, which represent a significant number of commercial transactions, showing a considerable increase in recent years.

During 2019, of the total sales for Mother’s Day, 48 billion pesos, 13% was made online, and this time, by COVID-19, will increase to 11% electronic commerce operations across the country.

However, business lines such as restaurants, department stores, travel agencies and recreational places will have a May 10 without face-to-face sales, when expectations were to increase them 3% over the previous year and reach a spill of more than 49,500 million pesos, said the leader of Concanaco.

Although for this year they had very high expectations for this celebration, as it was a weekend, which was used to have meetings, this does not imply that the purchase of gifts through digital channels increases.

Although stores are crowded with customers on dates like today, this year it will not be possible.





May 10, among the favorite dates to buy online

53% of Mexican Internet users prefer Mother’s Day as the date to make their purchases online, being the sixth most relevant season for buyers of the year.

Regarding importance, May 10 is only surpassed by Christmas, El Buen Fin (which takes place at the end of November), the Hot Sale (which this year will take place from May 22 to June 1), the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

The increasing adoption of Mother’s Day by electronic commerce is a reflection of the rapid growth of this sector in Mexico. The value of electronic commerce transactions during 2018 reached 491 thousand 210 million pesos, an increase of 24% according to the most recent 2019 Electronic Commerce Study of the Internet Association.

Likewise, the study estimates that sales in the first half of 2019 registered a growth of 22% to reach 299 thousand 660 million pesos.

“Electronic commerce is becoming increasingly relevant in the growth of the economy of our country and in the lifestyle of Mexicans,” said Victor de la Barrera, director of Digital Products for Visa Mexico.

The association revealed that 71% of internet users acquired a product or service online in the last three months prior to the survey, with an increase of 11% over 2018.

51% of purchases were made by women. By age range, the segment between 35 to 44 years (40%) predominates, followed by 25 to 34 (19 percent).

As for what is most consumed in the country, digital services stand out: 65% indicated having acquired transportation services and 43% fast food.

The average purchase amount per year is 12,800 pesos.

GUIDE

How to buy online?

The confinement by COVID-19, which intensifies as the epidemic curve progresses, requires staying at home, from where you can buy all kinds of products through the internet.

We share some tips from the United States Federal Trade Commission:

Secure page. The main thing is to buy on a legal page, so you should make sure that it has the icon of a padlock at the beginning of the address and that it is “https”, with “s” at the end, which means insurance.

Ask for all the details. If it is a small or medium-sized company that ventures into the internet, or even a big reputable company, it is important to know who you are dealing with.

Verify. Be sure to confirm the address, phone number and contact if you have any questions or problems.

Do not share data. If a form or chat appears in your browsing, or you receive an e-mail asking for financial information, do not reply to the message or click, as legal companies do not request this information by these means.

What am I buying? Read the description and observe the product, including the “small letters”, as phrases such as “reconstituted”, “vintage” or “clearance” may indicate that it is not in excellent condition or is used.

Final price. Before purchasing a product, compare prices and consider shipping or delivery costs, as well as the amounts from which the product can be delivered free of charge.

Terms and Conditions. Check your purchase details, including refund policies and delivery dates.

Payment Methods. Paying by credit or debit card is safe, as well as through PayPal.

Apps incorporate “secure deliveries”

Digital delivery apps created a guide to safe home delivery for all, with the goal of safeguarding the health of consumers, delivery partners, drivers, buyers, dispensers, and restaurant and retail workers.

The guide with recommendations was developed to deal with home deliveries in the face of the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

This document includes the entire process, “from placing the order, in the restaurant, during the preparation of food, or when making purchases, through a buyer, until the time of picking up, delivering or receiving an order” , the companies explain in a statement.

Restaurants, shops and stores, together with the platforms, will promote compliance with the protocol among their community to reinforce the trust in consumers who find in these platforms an alternative to buy without leaving home.

Measures include making non-contact deliveries as far as possible, permanent use of face masks, respecting safety distances established by local authorities, disinfecting delivery elements, staying at least one and a half meters away from the consumer at the time of the delivery, and use of antibacterial gel, before and after each delivery by dealers and consumers.

SUN

Dealers. Ready for Mother's Day.





Discount campaign hopes to double sales by COVID-19

As a consequence of the confinement in homes due to the health emergency of COVID-19, The seventh edition of the Hot Sale, to be held from May 22 to June 1 of this year, includes four million new buyers who will purchase their products through e-commerce.

“Last year there were more than two million new buyers, the opportunity this year is to attract around four million new Internet users,” stressed Martín Álvarez, director of Hot Sale.

This means that seven out of 10 online shoppers will purchase products during Hot Sale 2020, according to a market research study.

Last year the sales of this commercial event reached 11,082 million pesos and the figure is expected to grow for this edition.

Daniela Orozco, director of market research at Hot Sale, explained that, of the two thousand 355 surveyed between April 22 and 25, 80% want to take advantage of offers and discounts.

While 76% of respondents seek to support small businesses, Orozco mentioned at a press conference.

Among the products that will be purchased during the Hot Sale stand out the electronic ones with 53%, fashion with 42% and toys and videogames with 30%.

The director of market research highlighted that the perception of payment methods changed compared to last year and netizens are now more willing to use bank cards.

What is the Hot Sale?

The Hot Sale It is the largest online sales campaign in Mexico, which will take place for the seventh edition. Due to the current pandemic, the Hot Sale, which used to last five days, will last for a week. It is organized by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), and more than 340 companies that belong to this organization participate, offering their clients various discounts and exclusive promotions for their products and / or services.

The promotion will open its doors on May 23, 2020 from 12 midnight to 11:59 p.m. on June 1. There will be a pre-sale that starts 24 hours before the start of the event.

“The Hot Sale this 2020 has a relevant role to face the low or null sales that non-essential sectors have had, which will allow us to add to face unemployment, the liquidity crisis and the insolvency of businesses,” he said. the president of the National Association of Self-Service and Departmental Stores (ANTAD), Vicente Yáñez.

In 2019, the Hot Sale sales were 11,082 million pesos, an increase of 77% compared to the economic spill of 2018. There were 6.5 million purchase orders, with an expense of 2,200 pesos for each ticket (63 % more than the previous year). Each Mexican bought an average of 2.6 items.

