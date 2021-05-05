Despite controversy, Te Acuerdas de Mí sweeps the rating in its grand finale – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Despite the criticism that Fátima Molina received, the telenovela ‘Te Acuerdas de Mí’ was a resounding success in its final chapter of the story.

Fátima Molina and Gabriel Soto took the rating on May 3, the day on which their last episode aired and registered 3.8 million viewers, who were eager to know the outcome of ‘Vera’ and ‘Pedro’ in an unusual ending On Monday.

Lasting one hour, the audience was satisfied with the end of the characters played by a cast made up of Marisol del Olmo, Guillermo García Cantú, María Penella, Nina Rubín, Rebecca Jones, Natalia Téllez, Alex de la Madrid, Juan Carlos Barreto , among others.

After its premiere, there was a controversy due to the appearance of Fátima Molina, who was allegedly indicated that in a focus group, she did not convince the public because she had physical aspects different from those usually seen in soap opera protagonists, so the conversation about discrimination was opened.

Fatima, whom we have seen in projects such as ‘Diablero’, ‘Who Killed Sara?’ and ‘Luis Miguel: La Serie: 2’, defended himself from the accusations and commented, “How sad that in these times for some it is impossible to break with the stereotypes that you, as a public, continue to mark for television. If this is true, discrimination will have to be dealt with. Hopefully one day we will open our minds and see diversity in all its aspects on our screens ”.

Finally, the story surpassed TV Azteca by 172% as reported by Televisa through social networks.