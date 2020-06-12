© Provided by Associated Press

People stand outside a Western Union in the Vedado neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 12, 2020. Fincimex is a Cuban state corporation that works with foreign credit-card and money-transfer businesses and handles remittances sent to Cuba through Western Union by families in Cuban-American communities around the US (AP Photo / Ismael Francisco)

As confusion reigns over the sanctions announced last week, Western Union wants Cuban Americans seeking to send money to their family in Cuba to know that the company’s services have remained unchanged so far.

How long remains to be seen.

Last week, the State Department announced that it would add Fincimex, a Cuban company controlled by the military, to its Cuba Restricted List (CRL). Individuals and companies under the jurisdiction of the United States generally cannot transact directly with the entities named on the list.

Fincimex, a subsidiary of Cimex, is the Cuban company that handles remittances and processes bank cards issued abroad. She is also the exclusive representative of Western Union on the island.

Companies dealing with Fincimex, especially Western Union and other agencies that send money to Cuba, will have to assess on their own how the new sanction will affect their business.

The announcement about Fincimex was due to become official this Friday when a notification was to appear in the Federal Register. But even that created more confusion as the notification came to light without the Fincimex name.

A State Department spokesman said the agency will correct the notice that “inadvertently” omitted the company name. The sanction will be effective when the correction is published in the Federal Register.

At the moment, Western Union says that nothing has changed.

“We can confirm that our businesses and services from the United States to Cuba function as usual and comply with the laws and regulations of the United States,” said Margaret D. Fogarty, a company spokeswoman. “Customers can send money in offices, or digitally, through westernunion.com or our application. Any future changes in the services will be communicated directly ”.

But the company has received no additional guidance to understand the implications of the State Department announcement, which are not apparent. Western Union had previously been authorized to send remittances to Cuba, and the presidential memorandum ordering the creation of the restricted list in 2017 includes an exception for remittances.

“Regarding Fincimex, the message to those who use the services of the Western Union Company and Mastercard is: do not pay attention to what is on the restricted list in Cuba; pay attention to what companies are allowing, “said John Kavulich, president of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council.

Kavulich said it is not unreasonable for companies to believe that the general and specific licenses or authorizations issued by the Treasury Department “prevail over what is on Cuba’s Restricted List.”

A State Department spokesman said that the sanction against Fincimex tries to prevent foreign currency destined for the Cuban people from ending up in the hands of the government, noting that the company keeps part of each shipment it processes.

At the same time, the spokesperson also said that “people who send money to family members and authorized travelers can still carry out legal transactions.”

Since the Treasury Department has not yet issued any guidance on the matter, it is up to the company’s attorneys to decide what to do.

“Companies doing business with FINCIMEX will need to review the relevant regulations to determine the impact on their operations,” said the State Department spokesman.

The Treasury Department and the White House did not respond to an email sent by the Herald asking for clarification on the matter. The State Department did not clearly say whether Fincimex’s blacklisting prevents Western Union from maintaining a business relationship with that company.

Meanwhile, in Cuba, the independent media outlet 14ymedio reported that the anxiety generated by the news about Fincimex produced long lines to obtain money at the Western Union offices in Havana.

The lack of clarity has left experts and stakeholders wondering if the announcement was simply a symbolic gesture focused on the upcoming presidential elections.

But the announcement and the confusion around it could have another purpose, Kavulich said: “create uncertainty” around doing business with Cuba, “and companies don’t like uncertainty.”

Follow Nora Gámez Torres on Twitter: @ngameztorres

