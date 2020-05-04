The strong devaluation of Brazilian assets due to the escalation of the Covid-19 crisis begins to stimulate analyzes that prices may embody some attractiveness at this time, but in general analysts still show hesitation, given the uncertainties about the depth and extent of the crisis and also the domestic political imbroglio.

Just last week, the dollar fell 4.06%. In the accumulated of Tuesday and Wednesday, the quotation dropped more than 5%, the strongest devaluation of two days in 11 years. This movement was attributed in part to a profit realization after the currency jumped more than 11% in the sum of the previous two weeks.

Also in the last week of April, the Ibovespa rose almost 7%, bringing the recovery in the month to 10.25%, after falling close to 30% in March. And the slope of the interest curve between the January 2025 and January 2021 maturities fell by almost 79 basis points in the last four trading sessions of the month, after having shot up 144 basis points between April 17 and 24.

In all of these markets, the perception of relief on the political scene was crucial to the improvement. Investors withdrew part of the risk premium created by fears that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes would be the next to leave the government after Sergio Moro’s troubled departure from the Ministry of Justice.

The decompression occurred because recently Guedes again received public support from both President Jair Bolsonaro and palace ministers.

Luiz Eduardo Portella, founding partner of Novus Capital, said that the Brazilian markets had been “discounted” recently in relation to their emerging peers, with an additional impact coming precisely from the increase in political noise.

In reais, the Ibovespa fell 30.39% in 2020, the worst performance among 45 global stock indexes. In the MSCI accounts, in dollars, the Brazilian stock market falls 48.67% in the year, the biggest drop among emerging markets. The fall in foreign currency occurs amid a 26.2% devaluation of the real against the dollar this year – also the strongest among emerging markets.

“We reversed the hand. We were 70% bought on the American stock exchange and 30% on the Brazilian stock exchange. Now it is the opposite,” said Portella, for whom the drop in the index to 72,000 points was “exaggerated”.

At the April 24 low, when Moro announced that he would leave the government, the Ibovespa almost went into a “circuit breaker” by dropping 9.58% at the low and reaching 72,040.82 points.

As for the technical analysis, in dollars, the Ibovespa has been at a lows since May 2016, at the limit of a support line – which would indicate greater difficulty for the fall from now on. And the price / earnings ratio of Ibovespa shares is, on average, at 9.65, below the 11.5 historical average, indicating that the stock market as a whole looks cheap.

Within the stock market, some sectors have drawn more positive attention. Unsurprisingly, the health segment should emerge from the outbreak with an “even better competitive advantage”, in the evaluation of BTG Pactual, which keeps Hapvida, Grupo NotreDame Intermédica and SulAmérica on the list of “favored”.

The bank also recommends buying Locamerica and Movida, believing that the car rental sector will recover in 2021 due to a “pent-up demand” for this service. BTG sees the real estate segment benefiting ahead if interest rates remain low.

Interest, by the way, is the market that has more attractiveness at this moment, according to Bernardo Zerbini, one of those responsible for the macro management strategy of AZ Quest.

He noted that inflation expectations have been falling despite the depreciation of the real, as the plunge in the economy has not given “any conditions” for passing on prices. “I don’t believe in 1% (nominal) interest, but I believe it can go up to 2%,” he said.

The 2% rate is almost 57 basis points below that indicated by the FRA of DI as the average Selic rate for December this year. In other words, despite the DI January / 2021 having almost halved since the peaks of mid-March, the short curve – more correlated to monetary policy – would still be “rewarded” in the manager’s assessment, given the expectation that the Selic fall even more than what is priced in derivatives.

LONG INTEREST RISK

As for the price level of the long curve, Zerbini adopts a caution shared by others in the market. “The curve is steep due to risk aversion and fiscal uncertainty. And it remains steep even with some factors helping, such as the lack of issuance by the Treasury and the possibility of the BC doing a ‘twist’ operation,” he said.

The spread between the DIs January 2025 and January 2021 fell last week, but remains 65.5 basis points above the April low and almost 200 basis points higher than the floor of the year, reached in mid-February.

Morgan Stanley strategists not only do not see attractiveness, they started to be bearish (negative) in the Brazilian interest curve last week, citing greater domestic risks – including politicians. They project the difference between five-year and one-year DIs to widen “more toward 500 basis points”.

The spread between the January 2025 and January 2021 DIs is 370.5 basis points.

Even recognizing that the long curve looks more “attractive” now, Bank of America professionals believe that this stretch will remain under pressure if the global and domestic environments remain volatile.

BofA assessed that the jump in the slope of the curve – with a “substantial” addition of risk premium – was due to the deterioration of the “significantly greater” economic and political context than in other Latin American markets, with players pricing a “substantial” “fiscal deterioration.

“We maintain our position in real interest in May 2021, since the risk of exchange rate pass-through to inflation is underpriced, in our view,” said Gabriel Tenorio, David Hauner and Claudio Irigoyen in a report last week.

DOLLAR

Novella Capital’s Portella believes that the recent high dollar already shows some exhaustion. “The dollar was moving towards 6 reais. It was a very exaggerated movement,” he said.

The American currency jumped to 5.7491 reais on April 24, the historic maximum intraday nominal. In the following days, the quotation had relief, with a drop in the rollover rates of future dollar contracts in B3 understood by some in the market as a dollar sign in the short term. But the currency rose again in the last April session.

“Guedes talks about a dollar of around 5 reais. In this sense, I don’t think the prices are so out of place now,” said Roberto Indech, chief strategist at Clear Corretora. On Wednesday, the Economy Minister evaluated that the exchange rate is going to its “real place”, which helps to protect Brazilian industry.

The collapse in interest differentials between Brazil and the lack of economic growth have weighed against the Brazilian currency for years, and many in the market see these factors as more active at this time.

The spread between one-year market interest rates in Brazil and the USA is around 2.9 percentage points, around historical lows. And the expectation of several economists is that GDP will shrink by 5% or more in 2020, the biggest drop in history.

“A currency is influenced by growth and interest differentials. The sum of the two GDPs of 2020 and 2021 will still be negative, and interest rates will continue to fall. That said, the weak currency is here to stay,” said AZ Quest’s Zerbini. He projects that GDP will contract “between 5% and 6%” this year and will rise 3% in 2021.

In the short term, Morgan Stanley assigns an “underweight” recommendation (below the market average) to the real, in the wake of the biggest flow of negative news in the political field.

“We expect the dollar to operate above 6.00 reais in the coming weeks / next months, with the BC maintaining an intervention strategy to only smooth the transition towards weaker levels,” said bank strategists.

