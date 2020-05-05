Pamela Silva.

Wake up America shared via Instagram unpublished photographs of pregnant Pamela Silva. The First Impact star has become a mother for the first time, however in the midst of all her happiness she has also undergone a resounding separation process.

Pamela Silva Conde is the wife of César Conde, who has now become the president of the departments of NBCUniversal news. However, the couple has been separated for a year and it is known that their baby is not the son of the businessman.

A friend of the journalist revealed that she froze her eggs and that the baby’s father is anonymous since everything was done through a laboratory.

Both are living great achievements on a personal level, he is consecrated in the media, and she has become a mom. But each, it is said, celebrate their joys separately.

A few hours ago the newscaster shared the first image of her baby through Instagram, and she dedicated some sweet words to him:

“Son: you are my great dream come true and the greatest blessing of my life. Thank you for allowing me to feel this enormous happiness. Your arrival illuminated my world and I hope to raise you as a being of faith, who always radiates light, love and kindness. I adore you. I thank God for this wonderful gift and to all of you, for your nice wishes.📸 @christyandcophoto ”.

The image I have received thousands of likes and several comments from Univision stars who share the happiness of the new mom.

jomarigoyso🙏 God is going to lead you to great things and you next to him !!!! The prince who came to give birth in difficult times !!! Remind him that his uncle “JO” loves him !!!! 😊🙏 Love u

karlamartineztv Congratulations beautiful!!! You look so happy and full of love! Thousands of blessings for Ford !!! 🙏🏼❤️

clarissamoline God bless!!!!! 🙏🏼❤️ Welcome to the Ford world! I love you very much with all my heart! Enjoy each stage 🙏🏼

jackybrv Beautiful !!! What a blessing my Pam! Congratulations from the heart !!! Love you ♥ ️

franciscalachapel Welcomeooo ​​Ford! Your mom is amazing !! God is with you and will guide your steps always. Pam, you look so beautiful, full and Happy… .. 😍😍 I send a hug to both of you.

barbarian mute God bless you Ford! You will be a very loved child!

