Despierta América shares a photograph of Karla Martínez in a swimsuit and it is a success

The Instagram account of Wake up America shared a photo of his driver Karla Martinez. In the publication they left the following message: “Karla Martínez wasted happiness at sea: this is how she lived a yacht ride in the company of her family.” The post was a success among his followers who did not hesitate to give him many likes and messages of appreciation for both his beauty and his person and work. Of course, as the driver looks quite thin, it seems that many would like her to share what her secret is or the diet she follows to lose weight.

“It is delicious and cool,” commented a fan before the image. While others describe her in words like divine and beautiful.

The yacht trip was several days ago, and she herself left the photograph on her Instagram account, where she simply commented: “My beloved Miami !! 🥰 ”.

It should be noted that the swimsuit that the driver used was also a success, since many want to know where she is from, and where she bought it. Martínez tends to create a trend with her tastes when it comes to dressing. Within the program she has always been considered, by the public, as one of the best dressed. Because he tends to risk both designs and colors.

Long or short. Pants or skirt. Boots or heels. Casual or formal. Karla Martínez plays with all trends and models, because she knows her body so well that they know what to wear. When you see her and see the type of combinations that she makes both with the wardrobe and with the shoes, accessories and hair, it is evident that the world of fashion attracts her and that especially her style and shape is a fashionista.

Here are some examples:

