All sports were suspended, therefore, jobs were closed and millions of people have been affected by canceling or postponing the different events, from the Tokyo Olympics, tennis tournaments, professional soccer leagues, the powerful North American leagues (NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA College Leagues), the PGA and even the Masters, among others.

Well, not only sports themselves have been affected, but stadiums, arenas, sports clubs, swimming pools and gyms are suffering from inactivity, making the large sports industry, including equipment, desperate.

An example is how desperate he is Patrick Mouratoglou, the tennis coach of the moment, who – on his tennis courts in Paris – has hired 10 players from the top 20 in the world and will do duels that will be streamed and in which they will take all possible health precautions.

Now, all that remains is for the Department of Health in France he allows it. The balls will only be touched by the player who serves and there will be a change of balls in each game. Rafa Nadal says he will do the same in Palma de Mallorca.

Desperate!

The Bundesliga He says that he will resume activities on May 9, behind closed doors and conducting tests on the players and their families. The league in Spain it goes by the style, because according to indicates the president of its Federation, constant tests will be made to the players; However, it must be remembered that there are not even enough kits for the population in Spain, which has been one of the severely affected countries.

Desperate!

The NFL He could cut from 16 to 10 games per team next season and has already canceled his games in Mexico and London.

The Femexfut is very busy replacing the MX Promotion League and reaching agreements with the teams, creating a new Development League, but there are strong claims and controversy with various managers, players, representatives and analysts of Mexican soccer, although there is still no resumption date for the Liga MX, but it will be behind closed doors.

Desperate!

The media around the world are doing the same, because if the sport is not live, it does not have the same value or interest.

In United States and in Europe There are already complaints to the teams, since many fans purchased tickets in advance and now they are not returning their money. Viewers were unable to view the NBA, or the Final Four of the NCAA, or the PGA Masters, and they can’t watch tennis or baseball. Now there are serious claims.

José José, when masterfully interpreting the lyrics of his famous song “Desesperado”, comes as a ring to the finger for the sports industry and the media in these times of Covid-19, since in another of his stanzas he says, staging the athlete, his hobby and businessmen: “You see, without you I am a finished man, with no desire to live.

Desperate!”.

Come on, “have mercy on me.”

