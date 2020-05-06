..- Employees of a Lear Corp auto parts plant in northern Mexico, who saw The worst known coronavirus outbreak of any factory in America, they prepare to be sent back to work.

They just don’t know the date, and some fear it is not yet safe to return, just a few weeks after the pandemic hit factories in industrial Ciudad Juárez, just across the border from the United States in El Paso, Texas.

For many It is an agony after the outbreak at Lear’s Río Bravo facility, which killed 18 workers, according to the company itself. Although returning to their jobs terrifies them, most are desperate to get back 100% of their salaries, which Lear cut when she closed the plant of some 3,000 employees.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

As part of a broader international supply chain, crucial to the U.S. auto sector, staff are also aware that pressures from beyond Mexico may influence the schedule.

“When the United States opens the automaker, we have to go back,” said Dagoberto Galindo, 42, one of ten Lear employees at the Rio Bravo industrial park that . has interviewed since mid-April.

Galindo has worked 14 years in the factory that makes car seat covers for Mercedes-Benz from Daimler AG and Ford Motor Co. Mustang and Explorer models.

“I would return for financial reasons, because I would run out of money. But not because he was sure to return me, ”said Galindo, who said he was collecting 65% of his salary while the plant is closed, making it difficult for him to support his wife and six children.

Galindo is one of thousands of workers in various US-owned factories known as “maquiladoras” along Mexico’s northern border.

American companies have historically benefited from lower wages and health regulations, safety and environment more lax in Mexican maquiladoras for decades.

They also rely heavily on intertwined supply chains between the United States and Mexico that fueled some $ 614.5 billion of binational trade last year, according to the US Census Bureau.

However, that the country is already the first commercial partner of the United States has had a cost for Mexican workers, they earn less than their US counterparts and generally have weaker unions.

Follow the information about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy

Now, with the Mexican infection curve several weeks behind the outbreak’s advancement in the United States, experts say employees have reason to worry about returning too soon. Until Tuesday, Ciudad Juárez had the highest concentration of infected in Chihuahua, with 418, and almost 100 deaths.

“The maquiladora industry was a factor in the contagion”said human rights activist Cecilia Espinosa in Ciudad Juárez, urging health and labor authorities to inspect the factories before allowing workers to return.

PROTESTS AT THE BORDER

Multiple protests erupted in mid-April demanding safe working conditions after the deaths of workers reported at Honeywell International Inc and Lear, highlighting friction over which factories should remain open in the pandemic.

Ten workers at the Rio Bravo plant told . that Lear took minimal protective measures there in the weeks leading up to the cessation of operations in late March, a month after Mexico detected its first cases of the virus and that the number death toll in the United States exceeded 1,000.

Lear, who employs 24,000 workers at 10 different plants in Ciudad Juárez, said that the US Centers for Disease Control did not recommend the use of face masks for COVID-19 non-positives until early April.

The company said there were no signs of an increase in visits to the factory’s infirmary in the weeks leading up to closure, and that it learned of the first coronavirus hospitalization on the 3rd of last month.

“We are truly and deeply saddened by the situation,” said Frank Orsini, Lear’s executive vice president who oversees the company’s seating business that operates in 39 different countries. “We have not seen anything like this anywhere else in the world.”

Orsini said the families told Lear that the official causes of death were pneumonia. Lear was unaware that tests had been conducted for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Orsini said, noting that testing in Mexico has been limited.

The company did an “extensive study” to look for links between the workers who died, including shifts, lunch breaks and buses, but found no common ground, Orsini said.

Lack of information is not helping to calm some workers’ concerns about the factory restart. The ten employees interviewed by . said the company never directly told them if any of their colleagues were sick with the coronavirus, or if any had died.

“We are a family, and from one minute to the next, they will no longer be there,” said Lorenza Piña, 59, referring to her close-knit group of colleagues.

Orsini said Lear’s human resources staff tried to reach employees by phone and told them there were infections and deaths, without revealing how many. Lear also acknowledged to . since mid-April that an unspecified number had become victims of the virus.

“SAFE WORK MANUAL”

Last week, some Lear workers posted videos on social media of preparations to reopen the Rio Bravo plant.

Tall cubicles now protect sewing machines, and a person in a white suit is shown against hazardous materials spraying walls and floors with disinfectant with the words “Security is built step by step” stamped in large letters through stairs.

In recent weeks Lear has promoted a detailed manual for safely reopening factories, including instructions for installing hand sanitizer floor supports in work areas for every 50 employees, giving workers masks and gloves, and taking the temperature. at the beginning of shifts.

Also read: This Is What Businesses Do Against Covid-19

Now in its second edition, the Good Work Practices ‘Safe Work Manual’ has been downloaded from the Lear website about 18,000 times, according to the company.

Orsini said Lear will reopen in Mexico once “employees are comfortable with the precautions we have taken,” and government regulations allow it.

In a sign of the Trump administration’s appetite for a quick revival, the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau has also called for work to restart there to coincide with the United States and Canada.

“I am doing everything I can to save the supply chains that have been created through the last decades”he said on Twitter in late April. “It is possible and essential to take care of the health of the workers without destroying those chains. North American economic integration requires coordination. “