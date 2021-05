Although it is not clear when exactly their supposed exchange took place, it should be remembered that in recent weeks there has been speculation that Ben has resumed contact with his ex Jennifer Lopez now that she is also single again after ending her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Ben affleck

(© Getty Images 1209772033)

This theory is based on images obtained by the paparazzi in which the interpreter can be seen getting out of a white car almost identical to that of the Bronx diva.