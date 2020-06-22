Today we bring Desperados III, a strategy and stealth title in real time Developed by Mimimi Games and published by THQ Nordic in which we find ourselves in the far west with a setting that we will detail later, but we already anticipated that it looks very good.

History

To talk about Desperados we have to go back to 2001 when the first installment of this strategy game called Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive.

This time we will put the cartridge belts of Jhon Cooper in 1870 and we will live an epic journey between the US and Mexico. In his quest for revenge, Cooper joins forces with his fugitive girlfriend Kate O’Hara, the gloomy Arthur “Doc” McCoy, the trapper Héctor Mendoza and Isabelle Moreau, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. In the search for Frank, the character who started it all, they will visit places like the mountains of Colorado to the heart of Louisiana to end in New Mexico.

Gameplay

The mechanics of the game will put us to the test as we will have to overcome scenarios that are apparently impossible to outwit by squeezing our heads based on trial and error until we find the best way to achieve it. In the early stages of the game, you may become a little frustrated if you are not familiar with this type of genre.

We recommend that you do the tutorial very carefully since in it we will see the main mechanics to outwit enemies or to get from one side to the other of our scenario with each character. These will have special skills that will be crucial to overcome each obstacle.

“Desperados III, go with stealth or a clean shot”

Stealth is undoubtedly the added star of this new installment, despite the fact that each character has its own mechanics, the one that will unite all of them will be the care you take or the effort you put into distracting your enemies, either, making them shoot each other, throwing stones to make them angry horses or go crazy with chickens, in Desperados III, anything goes! There are a lot of ways to finish the same level.

“Each player will have totally different games”

Some of the most prominent skills are:

Mental control, with which our enemies and animals will be mere puppets.ConnectionIsabelle will be able to connect any living being in the game, what happens to one, happens to the other.Mississppi riverThis function allows you to pause the game at any time and use it to plan your strategy using various movements and once the strategy is composed, launch it so that it unleashes in a chain and eliminate or distract several enemies at the same time.

Desperados III also gives us the possibility to advance on the fast track with the unique weapons that each of our characters will carry like Doc’s silent sniper or Hector’s cutting shotgun. But let me tell you that this second option is not recommended, at least not playing like this for long periods in the game.

Stealth and strategy will be much more rewarding since we will have to comb the areas in search of the best entrance, avoid the field of vision of the characters or even spy on them to listen to conversations where they will give us some clues on how to overcome the level.

The Baron is another featured character, this one will send you a message sometime in the game and offer you additional challenges. These are special twists on the levels you’ve visited before. Play with new rules and different characters.

Difficulty and Duration

Desperados III offers us the possibility to choose between three types of difficulty (Easy, normal and difficult). You set your own rules, from automatic saving to controls with full customization of both keyboard and mouse and gamepad.

The duration will vary according to your level and the level or configuration you choose, but since the trial and error mechanics will be latent throughout the game you have to be prepared to invest enough hours in it. Arm yourself with patience and be prepared to die repeatedly in many stages of each level until you find the key.

Technical section

Within the game configuration we also have many options available, in the Audio section we can choose between four voice languages ​​(English, German, Russian or Chinese), and among ten Subtitle languages ​​(English, French, German, Italian, Japanese , Korean, Chinese, Polish, Russian, Spanish).

The soundtrack is as well worked as its mechanics And that is evident in the integration that we find at each moment of each level, the changes of the classical music of the Wild West are intermingled with brushstrokes that will give us tension.

For the first time in the Desperados series, Motion Capturing is used to greatly improve animation quality. About Unity everything moves and it does it more than enough even in scenarios with all the luxury of details and quite populated with vegetation.

We can find a great variety of scenarios carried out in a very efficient way, worked so that each corner of them has some purpose in our game.

conclusion

In summary, we can say that Desperados III is a worthy successor to the saga and a brutal advance over other titles Like Shadow Tactics by Mimimi Games, Stealth’s main addition makes Desperados III a little wonder that will have you hooked for hours without even realizing it. I highlight the great variety of ways that we have to overcome a level and all of them totally valid that put the finishing touch to an almost round game.

In favor

Stealth mechanics is a challenge Finish levels in a thousand different ways Very good soundtrack

Against

Graphically it has room for improvement Lacks dubbing to Spanish